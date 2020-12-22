Usman Umar served Lisa Hamme divorce papers last week, never did make it to America

90 Day Fiance star Usman Umar has announced that his marriage with Lisa Hamme is officially over and that he has already served her the divorce papers.

Nigerian rapper SojaBoy has given a statement regarding his divorce to In Touch.

His statement implies that Lisa is not on the same page with him.

“Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn’t want to] accept it,” Usman shares in a new statement to In Touch on Monday, December 21. “My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call.”

“After that, she call on Zoom to lie to people as usual as she does,” Usman adds.

Even though going through the divorce process with Lisa has been difficult, he is ultimately happy to be ending the marriage.

“Now, I’m free and if you look at me very well you will see that I’m happy and getting better without drama and about the money she took from me KIV (Keep In View),” he concludes.

This all occurred before Usman was able to move to America to live with Lisa.

Usman broke up with Lisa earlier on

Usman had already broken up with Lisa before serving her the divorce papers.

After the couple had been slinging negative comments about each other on social media, Usman publically announced his split from Lisa on an Instagram post.

“Public announcement,” wrote SojaBoy. “Lisa and I are not together and we will never be together again.”

“The only celebration I will do is when I get my divorce papers from my lawyer,” Usman declared.

Lisa revealed that since their split, Lisa has already started seeing another man.

However, that doesn’t mean that things ended with Usman on good terms. On the one-year anniversary of their wedding, Lisa burned her wedding dress.

Lisa and Usman’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance

Lisa and Usman were featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

They had met through a mutual friend. Lisa traveled to Nigeria so that she and Usman could get married.

While Lisa was in Nigeria, the couple got into several major altercations over cultural differences.

They often argued about who was the head of the household, children, and whether Usman could have a second wife or not.

Their wedding was almost halted when Lisa didn’t have her divorce papers from her prior marriage on her, which resulted in another major blowout.

However, Lisa was able to get her divorce papers, and the couple was able to get married.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is currently on hiatus.