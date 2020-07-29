Sojaboy announces breakup from Babygirl Lisa and says they will ‘never be together again’

It’s hard to keep track of the on again/off again relationship between Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar, but now it seems things are over for good.

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple has been airing their personal business on social media for months now.

Each one has been slinging nasty allegations about the other, but Lisa’s most recent antics on social media might be the straw that just broke the camel’s back.

The 52-year-old has been posting photos and videos of topless men on her Instagram page and fans have been saying that she’s doing it to make Sojaboy jealous.

However, screenshots of her responses to these claims have been made public, and let’s just say she threw a lot of shade at her husband!

Lisa calls Usman gay in response to fan

In some of the messages which were posted by IG user @ghostof_lisasbabytoe, the 90 Day Fiance alum made it known that she and Usman are still married and claims they are “stronger than ever.”

However, it seems that won’t be the case for much longer.

Despite declaring that they are fine in one message, in another she said the Nigerian rapper was faking it for TV in order to get his music noticed.

Babygirl Lisa also appeared to call him gay in response to another message.

Sojaboy says he and Lisa are done for good

Sojaboy must have caught wind of Lisa’s messages and he made an announcement soon after declaring the end of their relationship.

“Public announcement,” writes Sojaboy. “Lisa and I are not together and we will never be together again.”

The 30-year-old also referenced the “gay” claims made by his soon-to-be ex-wife saying, “I’m not a GAY and I will never be one.”

Before ending his post, the reality TV star says, “The only celebration I will do is when I get my divorce papers from my lawyer.”

“I need to run for my life before this old woman stain me with her criminal life,” Usman added.

And so the drama between Usman and Lisa continues.

Lisa Hamme saw Usman’s post about their impending divorce and her IG story seems to be a response to that.

She shared a short video of a stack of divorce papers being signed, and she wrote on the post, “Still waiting” along with several laughing emojis.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.