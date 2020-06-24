Sojaboy accuses Lisa Hamme of scamming him after she refuses to send his $26,000 Cameo check

Usman and Babygirl Lisa squared off on social media once again, with scammer allegations being levied by both parties.

The two have been at odds since the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Couples’ Tell All was taped and Usman shared that his wife called him the N-word.

TLC did not share this information during their edited Tell All, but the leaked version was enough for fans, and they made a public outcry for her firing.

While TLC has not made an official statement, it was revealed that the 52-year-old has been allegedly fired from the network. She has not been a part of the new B90 Strikes Back spinoff.

From the interactions we saw of the couple during the Tell All, it’s clear that they are still at odds and last night’s public drama is further evidence.

Usman tells all on Instagram Live

We’ve heard Lisa time and time again refer to her husband as a scammer, but now he’s the one wondering who the scammer really is.

It seems Sojaboy and Babygirl Lisa got into an argument yesterday and once again, she accused him of being a scammer.

This was the last straw for the usually calm Nigerian native who shared a message on Instagram, telling his fans that a video would soon follow.

In the post, he revealed that, despite Lisa calling him the N-word, he has sacrificed a lot to make her happy. He also claimed to have lost his job because of her.

As promised the TLC alum took to Instagram Live and shared proof that he received over 26,000 dollars for being on Cameo and Lisa is refusing to send the money to him.

Sojaboy says Lisa is blackmailing him

The 31-year-old explained that he joined Cameo but the money he makes from that platform is sent to Lisa Hamme in the U.S.

“Because the Cameo company does not have any provision for Cameo artist when they open the company. So it’s either I apply through PayPal or I have to appoint someone to get the money for me,” Usman explained.

He appointed Lisa so that the checks are sent in her name and the arrangement is for her to then wire the money to his account.

Usman shared a screenshot of the check that was sent to him from Cameo.

It is dated June 12 and is made out to Lisa Hamme. It also clearly says “For Sojaboy Entertainment.” Unfortunately, Usman says Lisa is trying to blackmail him and has refused to wire the money –despite promising to send it in 24 hours.

Lisa wants Usman to go on social media and tell people that what happened on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was scripted and to publicly apologize to her.

He shared, “I said that I would not do that. You have to send my money. She refused.” He added, “She started to say that she is going to send my money to charity.”

Lisa actually shared some screenshots of the text conversation between her and Usman’s brother and it actually proves that she indeed says she will donate his money to charity.

In the message, her reason for not sending him the money is that he has been scamming her for two years.

Unfortunately for Usman, it’s not clear if he may just have to call this one a loss or if he can take legal action against his wife.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is now on hiatus.