Angela Deem doesn’t like being compared to Lisa Hamme, takes aim at Usman Umar too

Angela Deem has heard the comparisons to Lisa Hamme after Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it’s safe to say that she’s not impressed.

In addition to not being a big fan of Baby Girl Lisa and not really appreciating those who have compared the two, she also makes it clear that the cast member she really doesn’t like is Lisa’s husband, Usman Umar.

Angela opens up about Lisa Hamme comparisons

It’s hard not to compare Angela Deem to Lisa Hamme. After all, they are both blonde women in their fifties who have become engaged to and then married much-younger Nigerian men on a season of Before the 90 Days.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

There have also been behavior comparisons of the two women. After all, Angela is known for her explosive temper. She is very quick to anger when she thinks that Michael did something wrong, even if it’s not that serious.

After smashing a cake in his face on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days, there was even a petition to have Angela removed from the show, much like the petition that began circulating in Season 4 to have Lisa removed.

But Angela says, “No comparison — all I can say about that, is there’s only one Angela.”

That may be true because now that Angela Deem is back on our screens for Season 5 of Happily Ever After?, she seems to have become much more palatable for 90 Day Fiance fans.

Angela takes aim at Usman Umar

Then, Angela turned her attention to Usman, who she clearly has an issue with as she sided with Lisa over the way the Nigerian pop star treats her.

“I feel really bad for Lisa, all due respect to everybody, I wouldn’t put up with Usman one damn minute,” Angela told Entertainment Tonight. “One damn minute. And I don’t like to cut nobody down, I think Usman knows exactly what he’s doing. … Because he hasn’t fooled Michael at all.”

“Good luck to Usman and his music, but you’re after a woman’s heart here,” she said. “And whether I like Lisa or don’t like Lisa, the point is, she’s still a human being, and she still has feelings, and the way it looks, and the way it sounds, you didn’t do her no good.”

Angela continued to criticize Usman, who she thinks is clearly using Lisa.

“All due respect to him being from Michael’s country, I don’t want to cut him down, but it’s plain and simple,” she says. “I mean, it’s cut and dry. You don’t just sit there wondering if you want more wives, and you don’t sit there and say on these Instagram Lives that you never loved her. But on the show, you say, ‘I love Baby Girl,’ well which is it? You switch in 15 minutes.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.