Usman Umar denies scamming Lisa Hamme, using her to film 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Usman Umar, star of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, is speaking out about his relationship with Lisa Hamme. As fans saw in Sunday’s episode, the couple married in Nigeria before Lisa returned to the United States to file for the spousal visa.

But viewers aren’t convinced that Usman’s motives for the marriage were pure; some believe that Usman, an aspiring rapper, used Lisa to secure a spot on the popular show for fame and attention. Lisa herself echoed the sentiment when she claimed that she was the victim of a “romance scam.”

Usman Umar denies using and scamming Lisa Hamme

In a recent interview with iHeartRadio host Dom Nati, Usman defended himself against the allegations leveled at him by Lisa and fans.

Dom asked Usman outright if he used Lisa to advance his career in the United States, which Usman denied. “If really I’m a scammer,” Usman said, “I shouldn’t go for Lisa. I should go for somebody who is rich.”

Usman backed up the claims by revealing Lisa’s income, which he says is $1,000 per week.

But that answer wasn’t enough-Dom really pressed Usman on whether he had any ulterior motives. “Are you in love with Lisa, or are you in love with the idea of advancing your career?” he asked.

“I love my career, I love my mom. These are the two things I love in my life,” Usman responded. “I pity Lisa and I’m still with Lisa because she loves me more than anything.”

The answer set off some red flags with Dom, who asserted that it seemed strange that Usman would marry someone he doesn’t seem to be in love with. “When you marry someone…you love them. Like, do you feel that way towards her?”

“I don’t want to talk about that, honestly. Because I don’t really want her to feel bad.” Usman responded.

Usman also countered the idea that Lisa helped his career, saying that her inappropriate engagement with his fans on social media hurt his platform, leading him to block her.

The social media blocking didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who know that the couple’s relationship has imploded recently and that Lisa and Usman have accused one another of some pretty vile behavior.

Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme are constantly fighting

When Dom probed Usman for more information about the rocky relationship, Usman revealed that the two aren’t doing well and fight nearly every day.

Usman even revealed that with the current police climate in the US, he is afraid that Lisa will falsely accuse him of something that would send him to jail.

In the past, Usman has claimed that Lisa tried to hang herself in front of him, which she denies, and that she calls him the N-word, which she seemingly confirmed to Shaun Robinson.

Fans will be able to catch up on all the latest happenings at the tell-all.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.