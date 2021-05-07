90 Day Fiance: Lisa Hamme dishes on her marriage, reveals if she regrets meeting SojaBoy

Lisa has a new man in her life and is moving forward with her divorce from Usman “SojaBoy” Umar. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Lisa Hamme has dished her new marriage and revealed if she regrets meeting SojaBoy as she moves forward with her new life.

It didn’t take long for Lisa to find a new man after her marriage to Usman “SojaBoy” Umar exploded. Now the former TLC star is getting real about life after SojaBoy, which includes recently getting hitched.

Lisa Hamme marries new beau Tracey

Last month Lisa married her new boyfriend, Tracey. She announced the news via an Instagram post showing off their rings and sharing she just married her best friend.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Since Lisa and SojaBoy married in Nigeria, the union was not legal in the United States.

According to In Touch, Lisa and Tracey met in the fifth grade. They lost touch for years but reconnected in 2014 and eventually started dating in 2020. Tracey wasted no time popping the question to Lisa.

“He proposed twice to me, and with COVID, things got pushed back,” Lisa shared with the weekly magazine. “The contract kept pushing things back, and I talked with my manager and Tracey, and we decided we were going to the altar straight to get married because we could not wait anymore.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Tracey and Lisa tied the knot on April 27 in a small intimate wedding ceremony. Lisa credited her daughter for being the comic relief she needed to calm her nerves on the big day.

The newlyweds didn’t have a reception due to COVID-19, but they managed to sneak away for a honeymoon. Lisa and Tracey spent some time in the Pocono Mountains to celebrate their new marriage.

Pic credit: @LisaHamme/Instagram

Does Lisa regret meeting SojaBoy?

Lisa has repeatedly accused SojaBoy of using her to get to the United States to further his music career and to be on the hit TLC show. She has called what he did to her a “romance scam.”

SojaBoy, on the other hand, has refuted those claims and clapped back at Lisa, saying she was the one scamming him for money.

Though their romance was doomed from the start, Lisa has now revealed that being with SojaBoy ultimately led her to marry Tracey, who was in her life the entire time she was with SojaBoy.

While Lisa Hamme has many reasons to regret her marriage to Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, one good thing did come out of the union. Lisa opened her heart to the man she calls her best friend and husband, Tracey.

So yes, Lisa does regret meeting SojaBoy, but she also realizes it led her to the happiness she feels today.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.