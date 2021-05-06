Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After spoiler: Yara says mother-in-law Gwen is ‘too pushy’ while helping with baby Mylah


90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After star Yara Zaya doesn't want her mother-in-law telling her how to parent
Yara calls out her mother-in-law for being pushy with baby Mylah. Pic credit:TLC

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren will debut their adorable baby Mylah on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

However, there’s tension brewing between Yara and her mother-in-law Gwen regarding how to parent the newborn.

We first met the family on the last season of 90 Day Fiance after Yara left the Ukraine to live with Jovi in the U.S.

The couple soon found out that they were pregnant, and by the end of the season, they got married and became first-time parents.

Through it all, Gwen has been supportive of the couple, but these days her interference is rubbing Yara the wrong way.

Yara thinks that Gwen is too pushy

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has had a great relationship with her mother-in-law.

However, problems are starting to arise as Gwen attempts to help her son and his wife with baby Mylah.

Us Weekly snagged an exclusive clip of Episode 3 and it teases some issues between Yara and Gwen.

While they will go through some issues this season, the 25-year-old shared that she still has a good relationship with Gwen.

The Ukraine native continued, “I think she has, maybe some thinking about different cultures and different mentalities. She [has] never been away outside of the U.S., she [has] never been to Europe… Maybe it scares her, [the] different ways to raise [a] baby. I appreciate Gwen’s opinions, but I will do whatever I want as a parent.”

Jovi wants Yara to rely on Gwen

Jovi for his part is not in support of his wife’s desire to do things on her own.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star actually thinks it’s a good idea for Yara to rely on his mom — especially since he travels so much for work.

During his confessional, the 31-year-old relayed that he wanted Yara to appreciate Gwen’s support.

“Yara’s first reception of all this is, ‘F**k off, don’t tell me how to raise my kid,’ even to me,” confessed Jovi. “I hope that in the future she can rely on my mom because, in a few weeks, I’m leaving Yara and Mylah both alone for two months. I know when I leave for work, it’s gonna be a rude awakening for her. She’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, s**t, I really need help. I just didn’t realize.’”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

