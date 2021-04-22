Yara Zaya and daughter Mylah are twinning in latest photo since 90 Day Fiance Tell All with Jovi Dufren

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren share pics of their baby Mylah. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren recently welcomed their daughter Mylah into the world.

Yara and Jovi had to keep quiet about Mylah while 90 Day Fiance was airing to avoid spoiling the season. Once the season finale aired featuring Mylah’s birth, they began to speak more freely about their daughter.

They have been posting pregnancy pictures and even a picture of Yara in the hospital with Mylah, and now, Yara has posted her first picture from an outing with baby Mylah.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the picture, Yara poses on the streets of Houston, Texas while holding Mylah whose face is covered by a rainbow blur.

Yara wears a beige top and jeans, while Mylah sports a beige shirt and beige polka-dotted pants. Most importantly, the two twins are wearing sparkly sneakers. Yara’s sparkly sneakers are classic silver, while Mylah’s are pretty pink.

“My life,” Yara captioned the post along with three heart emojis.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

She then wrote a heartful message about her daughter in her native language, Ukrainian.

“I had no idea before that I could hold the whole world in my hands, my baby is my world, my meaning of life,” she enthused.

Yara follows up the post with more baby pics

Going by the pic above, it seems like Yara wanted to keep her baby’s face off of social media for the time being.

However, Yara then decided to post Mylah’s newborn pictures in a way where her face is clearly visible.

Yara teased that her baby will become a topic during part three of the Tell All, so she wanted to share the pictures personally on her social media first.

The first picture shows Mylah wrapped up in a pink scarf so that just her face and hand are visible. The second picture shows Mylah strapped in a car seat wearing a hat that reads, “Princess.”

“Hi guys, meet Mylah [red heart emojis],” she captioned the pic. “Even though I did not want to post her picture, I understand many people will see her Sunday. I wanted to be the first to show her to the world, and i hope this was the right decision .”

When did Yara give birth?

Yara gave birth to Mylah before 90 Day Fiance Season 8 aired, which allowed it to be featured during the season finale.

Yara gave birth to Mylah seven months ago in September 2020. Specifically, she was born on September 3.

The couple did the best they could to keep their pregnancy and Mylah’s birth under wraps. Yara even lost the baby weight from her pregnancy to avoid suspicion.

However, Yara was spotted with her baby bump while filming in Las Vegas which let the cat out of the bag for those who follow spoilers.

Regardless, following Yara and Jovi’s journey into parenthood has been heartwarming, especially because they had suffered a miscarriage before.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.