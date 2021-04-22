90 Day Fiance: Yara and Jovi finally share first photos of baby Mylah

Yara and Jovi share first official photos of baby Mylah. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have shared official photos of their baby girl Mylah and she’s adorable.

The new parents have been sharing glimpses of their newborn since we saw Yara give birth on the Season 8 finale.

However, while we saw peeks of Mylah on social media, they made sure not to show her face.

And who could blame them, social media can be quite cruel.

However, baby Mylah will make her debut on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a matter of days anyway, so Yara and Jovi wanted to be the first ones to show her off to the world.

Yara and Jovi share photos of their baby

90 Day Fiance viewers have been waiting to see baby Mylah’s face and now they’ve gotten their wish.

Both Yara and Jovi just posted the most adorable photos from what looks like Mylah’s first photo shoot.

And the newborn is certainly stealing all the spotlight from her parents.

It’s still too early to tell whether Mylah looks more like her mom or her dad, but one thing we know is that she’s a beautiful baby.

Yara posted a photo with Mylah perfectly swaddled in a peach-colored wrap with a matching hat.

In the image, her eyes are closed and she appears to be taking a nap.

And it seems baby Mylah loves her sleep because in another photo the newborn is strapped in her car seat, sleeping happily.

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared a message along with the images.

“Hi guys, meet Mylah,” she wrote. ” Even though I did not want to post her picture, I understand many people will see her Sunday. I wanted to be the first to show her to the world, and I hope this was the right decision.”

Jovi explains why they finally shared photos of Mylah

Yara wasn’t the only one showing off Mylah on social media, dad Jovi wanted in on the action as well.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared another sweet photo of his baby girl.

And it’s clear that she’s a fashionista just like her mama.

In the photo, Mylah is swaddled once again in a floral wrap while wearing a stylish flower crown on her tiny head.

But the cutest thing of all is that Mylah appears to be yawning and it’s by far the sweetest image you’ll see today.

Jovi also shared a message along with his photo.

“Mylah Angelina Dufren 09-03-2020” He wrote.

“We have decided after a lot of thought to show her face as everyone will probably see her this coming week on HEA. PLEASE, if you have anything negative to say, keep it to yourself. But of course, How could you have something negative to say about this angel.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.