90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren secretly married? Welcomed baby girl last year?

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren fueled secret marriage and baby rumors online. This is after eagle-eyed fans noted some subtle clues on their social media posts, suggesting that they’ve taken their relationship to the next level.

Add to that an intriguing leak suggesting that Yara and Jovi not only tied the knot last year but welcomed a baby together as well. Will the new TLC couple come clean about it?

90 Day Fiance: Are Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren Married?

It looks like Jovi Dufren did end up marrying Yara Zaya after all. The 90 Day Fiance couple allegedly walked down the aisle last year despite their constant fighting on the show.

Yara and Jovi’s supposed marriage certificate has been circulating online lately. According to the document, the two got married on February 14, 2020, and by the looks of it, they had a rather fun ceremony. Apparently, the TLC couple opted for a Las Vegas wedding, fit for their party lifestyle.

Jovi and Yara are parents already

It seemed Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya had an eventful 2020. Aside from their rumored wedding, the 90 Day Fiance couple allegedly had a baby last year too.

In another leak, it was revealed that Yara and Jovi welcomed a baby girl around September 2020. Considering the timeline, it’s likely that Yara was already pregnant with Jovi’s child prior to their Vegas wedding.

There were also claims that Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren filmed a whole special on the baby. However, it remains unclear if it will be aired on 90 Day Fiance or another spinoff.

This is not the first time Yara has been pregnant. Previously, Yara revealed that she got pregnant with Jovi’s baby, six months into the relationship.

Sadly, the 90 Day Fiance star suffered a miscarriage while traveling in Europe with Jovi. At the time, she needed an operation but her American fiance left her alone and flew back to work. In his defense, Jovi said he didn’t know Yara needed an operation, adding that he left her there because she lost her passport.

90 Day Fiance: Yara’s baby registry revealed

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren seemed to have put the tragic past behind them as they welcomed their new baby. The 90 Day Fiance couple excitedly prepared for the arrival of their bundle of joy as seen on their alleged Amazon baby registry.

Apparently, Yara put together a list of things her baby girl needs prior to her due date, September 10, 2020. Some of the things in her registry include baby clothes, diapers, feeding bottles, toys, and more. It is worth noting that most of the items on the list were pink, seemingly confirming that she did have a baby girl.

Aside from the baby registry, fans also spotted some clues on Yara Zaya’s recent holiday photo. The 90 Day Fiance star posed next to a festive Christmas tree. But a closer look at it revealed it has some baby-inspired decorations. Fans will have to wait and see if the couple will soon come clean about the whole thing.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.