90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya overwhelmed by love and hate she gets online

90 Day Fiance newbie Yara Zaya is slowly making a name for herself on the hit TLC franchise. The fiancee of Jovi Dufren quickly gained fans and haters alike just a few episodes into the new season.

And it looks like Yara already knows how to handle the good and bad side of reality TV. Recently, the Ukrainian took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on her experiences after her 90 Day Fiance debut.

90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya gets love and hate following TLC stint

Yara Zaya is already making waves on 90 Day Fiance. The outspoken fiance of Jovi Dufren recently revealed she’s been getting tons of positive and negative messages online from viewers of the show.

While some find the newcomer interesting, others are straight-up critical of her. In her Instagram Stories, Yara shared a glimpse of the hateful messages she’s been getting on a daily basis.

Jovi Dufren’s future wife has received offensive insults online, with some calling her “ungrateful” and a “piece of garbage.” Others bluntly accused the 90 Day Fiance blonde of being a gold digger, urging her to go back to Ukraine.

Yara embraces fifteen minutes of fame

Despite all the hate, Yara Zaya continues to enjoy her newfound fame, especially with fans supporting her. The 90 Day Fiance celeb thanked those who showered her with positive comments online.

Jovi Dufren’s ladylove said the amount of love she’s been getting definitely outweighed the hate. This makes her reality TV experience even more worth it. Yara also apologized to her fans for not being able to respond to their messages. She promised to keep them updated, particularly about her journey with Jovi.

90 Day Fiance: Yara, a diva or just misunderstood?

Yara Zaya may not have the best image on 90 Day Fiance but that doesn’t stop her from being herself. The globetrotter has been called out for her diva-like behavior, especially towards Jovi Dufren.

Viewers of the show labeled her “snotty” for complaining about almost everything. Yara expressed dismay at Jovi’s apartment. She even described Bourbon Street as a “terrible” place that “smells like pee and throw up”.

Yara Zaya also refused to sleepover at Jovi’s mom’s house and threatened to go back to Ukraine. Some couldn’t help but compare her to 90 Day Fiance’s Anfisa Nava for her feisty attitude.

Meanwhile, those who support Yara believe she’s merely misunderstood. They pointed out that cultural differences played a huge role in Yara and Jovi’s relationship. Others noted TLC’s supposed poor editing resulting in misleading portrayals, which some cast members complained about.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.