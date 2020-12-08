90 Day Fiance fans say Yara reminds them of Anfisa Nava and that’s not necessarily a good thing

90 Day Fiance is back with a new season.

With the new season comes some new faces and among them is Yara Zaya, a 25-year-old from the Ukraine who moved to New Orleans to join her fiance, Jovi Dufren.

Although the season has just started, Yara is already starting to make a name for herself in the season. Along with the drama, Yara is also reminding fans of another infamous 90 Day Fiance personality – Anfisa Nava.

Fans say Yara gives them ‘Anfisa vibes’

After the airing of the premiere episode, fans recognized that Yara’s attitude very closely mirrored that of another 90 Day Fiance star, Anfisa Nava.

Anfisa and her then-husband, Jorge Nava, were featured in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance and to say their relationship was dramatic and tumultuous is an understatement.

Fans took to Twitter with their thoughts.

One fan commented, “Just started watching and this Yara chick is reminding me of Anfisa! Jovi is in for a wild ride! Poor boy”

Another commented, “Jovi, 29 (New Orleans, LA) & Yara, 25 (Ukraine) is nothing but Jorge Nava & Anfisa Arkhipchenko 2.0 #90dayfiance If you work 4 weeks on and 4 weeks off how do you have time to film? Plus you’re going to leave her home alone. Better ask Syngin & Tania leaving.”

Some also say that it’s clear Yara is taking after both Anfisa and Larissa Lima.

“Yara has learned from Anfisa and Larissa how to make the 90 Day fandom cringe and laugh at the same time,” they wrote.

Anfisa and Jorge’s relationship was rocky from the beginning

Anfisa and Jorge were featured in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance and they remain one of the franchise’s most talked-about couples.

It seemed as though the pair was simply incapable of getting along. They constantly fought and Anfisa was easily the more combative of the two.

That’s not to say that Jorge was innocent. He made promises to Anfisa before she arrived in America, including buying her all the clothes she could dream of.

Of course, it turned out that Jorge didn’t have enough money to keep up with Anfisa’s increasing demands. This irritated her and the screaming matches began.

In 2018, Jorge was arrested and sentenced to jail time for drug charges. At this point, he and Anfisa continued to grow apart and before he was released, he vowed to divorce her.

The couple has now split, and Jorge is rumored to be expecting his first child with his new girlfriend.

Here’s hoping Yara and Jovi don’t end up like Anfisa and Jorge.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.