Are Jorge Nava and his new girlfriend expecting their first child together? 90 Day Fiance alum shares sonogram on Instagram

It’s been a hot minute since 90 Day Fiance fans have heard anything from former cast member, Jorge Nava.

But, he’s back just in time for Thanksgiving with a joyful post on his Instagram. The post includes a sonogram photo and fans are wondering if this is his way of announcing that he’s expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

Is Jorge expecting a baby with his girlfriend?

The Instagram pic comes almost four months after Jorge’s last post to the platform where he was seen kissing his new girlfriend.

Although the identity of his girlfriend is a mystery, Jorge’s shared photos garnered plenty of love from his followers.

He captioned that post, “Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed.”

If the sonogram pic is true, then Jorge is expanding his family with his new girlfriend.

He captioned the newest snap, “Thankful for all of my blessings [heart emoji]”

90 Day Fiance cast members took to the comments to share their congratulations with Jorge.

“Awww that is awesome!! Congratulations,” wrote Paola Mayfield.

David Toborowsky also sent well wishes, “Congratulations Jorge. Wish [you] all the best.”

Fans bring up Jorge’s ex-wife

While the majority of comments are congratulatory and happy for Jorge, some followers took the opportunity to bring Jorge’s ex-wife, Anfisa Nava, into the conversation.

“Yes leave [that] b***h anfisa [laughing face emoji],” said one follower.

Another wrote, “Congrats! you deserve all the happiness in the world after whatshername treated you so horribly. I wish nothing but the best for you and your little family!”

Jorge and his ex-wife, Anfisa Nava, recently filed for divorce after three rocky years of marriage.

Even during their time on the show, Jorge and Anfisa didn’t really seem to fit together as a couple. They engaged in massive arguments and were unable to communicate in an effective way.

Then in 2018, Jorge was sent to prison for carrying over 300 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle trunk.

While in prison, Jorge started focussing on his health and ended up losing a significant amount of weight. It was also while he was in prison that he found out about Anfisa seeing another man.

It’s no surprise that Jorge and Anfisa didn’t work. Hopefully, this can be a brand new start for him and his new girlfriend.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.