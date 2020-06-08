90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava announces new relationship, fans call her an Anfisa look-a-like

Jorge Nava is out of prison and he isn’t taking it slow when it comes to his love life.

This weekend, Jorge decided to share the news that he had a new girlfriend. He did so in the form of an Instagram post.

He later shared information about her on an Instagram Q&A without revealing her identity.

It didn’t take long for people to point out that she looked exactly like Anfisa.

In fact, people wanted to know more about her, and some begged him not to get back with Anfisa.

Jorge Nava reveals he has a new girlfriend

He shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of him holding a woman. The photo was tagged as being in Sedona, Arizona, at a spot called Devil’s Bridge.

He shared a lengthy caption about being blessed and included a heart emoji, which had people guessing he was announcing a new relationship. Within minutes, fans brought up Anfisa.

“Omg. Please don’t be Anfisa,” one person wrote while others added, “You certainly have a type. Anfisa lookalike,” and “Oh my goodness please don’t tell me that’s Anfisa.”

While it doesn’t appear to be Anfisa, this new woman does look like her. She has long dark hair and is sporting yoga pants, showing off her curvy body.

One person wondered how he managed to find someone so fast, as he was released from prison just last month.

“How did u get her so quick after free from prison?” the person asked.

It’s possible that Jorge talked to her from prison and got to know her while behind bars.

He shared a close-up of the woman on his Instagram Stories when asked who he was hanging out with. However, he didn’t share her name or a picture of her face.

Jorge Nava calls his girlfriend the love of his life

Even though Jorge is keeping this woman a secret, for now, he does see her as a big part of his life. When asked who this new girl was, he called her the love of his life.

Since he’s dating again, fans also want to know more about his marriage to Anfisa, as things fizzled after he was locked up.

He previously revealed he’s heading back to California to see his family, which happens to be in the same state where Anfisa lives. However, he shared no plans of them seeing one another again.

As for work, Jorge is planning on getting back into the marijuana business if his parole officer lets him. It was transporting nearly 300 pounds of marijuana that got him locked up in the first place.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days concludes tonight at 8/9c on TLC.