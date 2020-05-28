Jorge Nava heads home to California, promises 90 Day Fiance fans a YouTube channel soon

Jorge Nava is a free man. He was released from prison earlier this month after serving 22 months behind bars.

His arrest occurred while filming 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, even though the arrest didn’t play out on the show.

At the time, his marriage with Anfisa wasn’t great. The two bickered continuously over money and his lies.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Since his arrest, the two split up, and he’s ready to start over now that he’s out of prison.

The first thing he plans on doing is head back to California, where both his family and his ex are living.

Jorge Nava reveals he’s flying back to California

On Instagram, Jorge revealed he was heading back home to California on a plane. He pointed out that he was excited because this was the first time in years he had flown in an airplane.

On Instagram Stories, fans had a chance to ask him questions about his family, and asking how he thought they would react to his weight loss. He revealed he would share their reactions on his new vlog.

He may be using YouTube to create this vlog.

TLC hasn’t said anything about following Jorge on his new venture, but if he wants to find love again, the network might be willing to share his story.

While in prison, Jorge focused on himself and his health.

He surprised many when he showed off his new look from prison. He’s been showing off his look on Tik Tok as well.

Jorge Nava has big career plans after his release from prison

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Jorge is planning to get back into the marijuana industry if his parole officer allows it.

While marijuana is legal in California, his arrest was for transporting a large amount before it was legalized, which is what landed him in jail.

In other words, he has a conviction, so he may have to follow different rules if he wants to get back into the industry. He told fans he would be looking into it, including talking to his parole officer about his options.

Jorge also shared a photo of a new collaboration with Kilos To Paris, which appears to be a clothing line.

On Instagram, he revealed that his collaborations were coming soon and that he would be designing some streetwear.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After returns Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.