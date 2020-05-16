90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava shows off weight loss with TikTok video

It’s been an up and down past several years for 90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava, but it appears he may be on track to better days.

Nava has plenty of reasons to celebrate including a recent release from prison, as well as the fact he’s shed some serious pounds while he was locked up.

He’s now showing off that weight loss thanks to social media, and 90 Day Fiance fans are loving it.

Jorge Nava posts fun TikTok video to spotlight weight loss

Jorge is certainly feeling proud of his weight loss accomplishment and used TikTok along with a popular hip-hop song to show it off.

In the video, Nava is seen wearing a bulky dark jacket over his frame with his face puffed up as a way to represent his chubbier days. However, he’s come a long way from that now.

Using Drake’s track, Nonstop, Nava made sure the line, “I just flipped a switch,” played on his TikTok video.

As that line hits, Nava flips the light switch in the room. The next thing fans see is a slimmed-down Nava wearing a white t-shirt with Calvin Klein boxers.

Nava also shared the video on his official Instagram account (below) for those who aren’t using TikTok yet.

So far that Instagram video has pulled in nearly 20,000 Likes and over 1,700 comments and it’s getting plenty of attention on TikTok too. Many of those commenters are giving him tips for what he can do now that he’s free including the suggestion to start his own YouTube channel.

There are plenty of admirers in the comments too. One thanked Nava for the “thirst trap” via his video. Another suggested, “Sure Anfisa is having a headache seeing Jorge looking all sexy now…. Run Jorge Run……”

Another commenter wished Jorge success saying, “You look great! I hope you find love. Real love. Not just someone who wants to use you and take you for granted.”

Others commented more encouraging words such as “Damn Jorge looking good” or “Feels good doesn’t it? Rock it, flaunt it.”

Nava became healthier in prison

Just this past Monday, the 90 Day Fiance alum was officially released from prison. He’ll now be under community supervision. Nava celebrated his freedom by having a nice dinner of steak, mashed potatoes, and veggies at Bandera in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Nava originally went to prison back in September of 2018. He was sentenced to serve 2.5 years for a drug charge. He appeared on the 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined show via phone to discuss his experience in prison as the country was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. That included sanitizing prison areas as part of his work.

PEOPLE’s reported that Nava was also able to focus on his health and fitness more while he was behind bars. That included a regiment that consisted of “a lot of jogging” and “military-based” exercises.

It paid off nicely, as he reportedly shed 125 pounds, feeling more “healthy and energetic” and “overall more confident with myself.”

That confidence definitely shows in Jorge Nava’s new TikTok video. His former fiance Anfisa is also heavily into her fitness, so one has to wonder what she thinks of Jorge’s newfound look.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.