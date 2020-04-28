Jorge Nava has been sanitizing prison cells during the coronavirus pandemic

It’s been a little while since 90 Day Fiance fans have heard from Jorge Nava. He first appeared on 90 Day Fiance in 2016 with Anfisa, and then returned on Happily Ever After Season 3.

Things weren’t all roses for Jorge or his relationship. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for trafficking marijuana.

He hasn’t seen Anfisa since he entered prison, and now, he’s planning to divorce her when he gets out. Now, fans are learning what Jorge has been up to behind bars on the new show 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

The recent episode of the show featured insight into Jorge’s current story amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Nava gives an update from prison

On Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, viewers didn’t see Jorge Nava. Instead, he’s heard speaking via phone from Arizona State Prison.

Jorge says he’s been there for a year and eight months now. His original sentence of 2.5 years was announced in 2018 due to a charge involving possession of 293 pounds of marijuana with intent to sell.

Jorge reached out to production to share his story about being incarcerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has been working in yard crew maintenance but says that recently they’ve been doing a lot more sanitizing work. That’s due to the ongoing pandemic and wanting to safeguard everyone there from possible contamination or infection.

Jorge mentions that there have been new inmates coming in from the streets, so it’s a worry that infection and spread could happen there.

He says all they’ve seen is news and media coverage of outside businesses shutting down – which is creating some panic among the inmates. As Jorge says, “It’s almost like watching a movie” for those in prison learning about the serious events going on in the outside world.

Jorge mentions leaving family and relationship behind

He says it’s been difficult to leave his family and relationship behind. He mentions that being incarcerated is tough without any outside support. The last time he saw his wife was just before he was sentenced.

Jorge’s relationship was with Russian Anfisa Arkhipchenko. The couple met via Facebook and got married not long after. They couldn’t get an apartment and ended up staying in a hotel due to the fact that Jorge has a criminal conviction. He previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, and that charge made it tough to find an apartment.

As far as that relationship goes, Anfisa moved on due to the many issues the couple had going on. She reportedly was dating a new man earlier this year.

Anfisa now appears to be doing her best to stay healthy during the pandemic. Her official IG account is full of photos and videos related to her workout routines.

Jorge also went on a personal fitness and health journey. While in prison, he has shed 128 pounds from his frame. He called fitness “almost like an addiction” during his time in prison.

For now, Jorge will continue to serve out his time in prison, and as he previously mentioned, it could’ve been much more. He initially was looking at as long as 24 years behind bars for this drug charge. With a plea deal, he got that significantly reduced – so he is looking to be free a lot sooner.

90 Day Fiance fans can expect to see a lot more of Jorge Nava pretty soon. He has revealed that there were only 26 days left on his sentence at the time of taping and has said previously that he is set to get out in May.

Fans can check out a few Instagram posts during Jorge’s time behind bars on an account here.

