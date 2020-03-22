90 Day Fiance fans take aim at Anfisa Nava for dating another man while still married to Jorge

Anfisa Nava is one of 90 Day Fiance’s most popular (and controversial) cast members ever. The 24-year-old Russian appeared in season 4 of the show when she was just 20 years old.

At the time, Anfisa was moving from Russia to marry Jorge Nava, then 27. Anfisa came under fire for being materialistic, but some fans loved her blunt honesty- she openly admitted that she only responded to Jorge’s original messages because he was rich.

Despite what fans saw as obvious problems with the relationship, the two got married. The couple faced big trouble, however, when Jorge was arrested for transporting nearly 300 pounds of marijuana back in 2018. In September of that year, Jorge was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. He remains in prison to this day.

Anfisa posts a sexy pic with her new man

Anfisa is very active on social media, and two days ago, she became “Instagram official” with a new guy.

Sources have identified Anfisa’s new man as Leo Assaf, and the two have exchanged flirty comments on Instagram (although most fans can’t see them as Leo’s account is private). The two have been spotted together before, but this is the first time Anfisa has posted a photo with him to her account.

Anfisa captioned the photo “Quarantine and chill?” an obvious reference to California’s coronavirus lockdown.

Despite the new relationship, Anfisa isn’t legally divorced from Jorge. Anfisa even uses his last name on her social media accounts instead of Arkhipchenko, her maiden name. Jorge is not set to be released from prison for a few more months, so we haven’t heard his thoughts on Anfisa’s new fling.

Fans react to Anfisa’s update

While many fans cheered on Anfisa from moving on from her drug-dealing husband, others were not impressed that she’s dating someone while still legally married.

“Poor Gorge [sic].. I feel so bad for him,” said one sympathetic viewer.

Another fan took issue with the apparent age difference between Leo and Anfisa, saying, “he looks like her dad.”

Some fans even tried to warn Leo about what he was getting into with Anfisa. “Be careful she just wants the money you are the face of her ex husband,” chimed in one commenter.

Anfisa ignored the negative comments and instead focused on her supporters. She even thanked a few personally, including one who said, “I can’t get over how incredible you look! I remember your photo shoot on 90 days and you looked so beautiful then. But now, just beyond words! You radiate beauty and confidence! So proud of you! And I know your grandmother is too! A Queen for sure girl! You definitely rock that crown!!”

There will surely be more drama regarding Anfisa’s love life after Jorge’s release, but we’ll have to wait until his release from prison to find out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.