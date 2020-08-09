Jorge Nava files for divorce from Anfisa Nava after posting beach makeout with new girlfriend

Jorge Nava and estranged wife Anfisa Nava ended their relationship several months ago, but now Jorge is making it official!

The two will be legally divorced soon after three rocky years of marriage, which was preceded by an even rockier relationship.

The 90 Day Fiance couple were featured on Season 4 of the popular TLC show, but their relationship proved toxic from the very beginning.

The demanding Russian native became very demanding when she arrived in the U.S after meeting Jorge on Facebook.

She was constantly pressuring her then-fiance to spend money on expensive material things, despite his constant claims that he simply could not afford it.

The couple constantly argued about money and Anfisa became one of the most hated women of her season.

Despite the naysayers, Jorge and Anfisa tied the knot in August of 2017, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Jorge files divorce papers

TMZ recently reported that Jorge has officially filed for divorce from his Russian bride after 3 years of marriage.

The couple has been separated for quite some time but this month would have marked their third year anniversary.

According to documents obtained by the media website, the 31-year-old made the filing in Arizona and listed November 19 as their official date of separation.

The 90 Day Fiance alum cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

In the papers, Jorge also noted that he and his estranged wife do not own any property nor have they incurred any debt together during their short marriage.

Although Jorge was the one who filed for the divorce, it’s highly unlikely that Anfisa will contest it, since they both have moved on with their lives since the breakup.

Jorge and Anfisa broke up during his jail stint

It seems Jorge and Anfisa’s breakup was spurred by his 2018 prison incarceration for a marijuana trafficking conviction.

The TLC couple was still together at the time, but Jorge later claimed that the brunette had abandoned him and run off with another man.

Anfisa later showed off her new beau on Instagram, but the two have since called it quits.

As for Jorge, he spent much of his jail time working on his body, dropping a whopping 128 pounds while locked up.

He was released in May 2020 and is now down 190 pounds from the 318-pound man we met on 90 Day Fiance.

Jorge has also found love since his release and has been showing off his gorgeous new girlfriend and his hot new body on social media.

Check out this make-out pic he recently posted of the two of them on Instagram.

Now it’s clear that Jorge wants to close the Anfisa chapter of his life for good, and this divorce filing is a major step in doing just that!

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.