Jorge Nava debuts new fashion brand Kilos to Paris after prison exit

Jorge Nava isn’t letting his 2-year stint in prison slow him down. He was released in May after serving time for being caught with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in his car.

The news that Jorge’s ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko has moved on hasn’t phased Jorge.

After his release, he jumped right back into a busy life — he’s introduced fans to a new girlfriend, teased a possible YouTube venture, and revealed that he wants to get back into the marijuana business.

Now, he’s adding “fashion designer” to his growing list of post-prison accomplishments.

Jorge shows off fashion line on Instagram

Jorge famously slimmed down in prison, and he’s making the most of his new image by teaming up with fashion brand Kilos to Paris.

On Wednesday, Jorge dropped a trailer for the line on his Instagram. The video begins with a close-up of Jorge sporting a bright orange T-shirt, a nod to his time in prison.

It then zooms out as Jorge changes into a Kilos to Paris shirt.

The video continues with various shots of Jorge modeling his new line in front of and on a parked private plane.



Jorge hinted about the line with a post several weeks ago, but the trailer marked the most extensive look into his new venture.

What the line offers

Kilos to Paris is a streetwear line that bills itself as “the Global Fashion Cartel.” The brand says on its website, “You are either with us or against us. Simple as that.”

It’s an eye-raising slogan for a newly released pot kingpin to associate with.

The brand carries tees, sweatshirts, and jackets emblazoned with various phrases.

The Jorge Nava collection offers seven hoodies and four T-shirts. Some of the designs bare the phrase “love is cursed, focus on fitness” — an incredibly apt motto for Jorge.

90 Day fans and stars react

The reaction to Jorge’s new venture has been very positive so far.

“This is an awesome promo 👌🏼👌🏼 congratulations Jorge on your successes!” one fan commented.

Some of Jorge’s 90 Day co-stars also chimed in with their support.

David Toborowsky of Season 5, Russ and Paola Mayfield of Season 1, and Brittany Banks from the current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way all commented on Jorge’s video expressing their support.

Conspicuously missing from the supporters was Jorge’s soon to be ex-wife Anfisa Nava.

Anfisa seems to have thoroughly moved on from Jorge since he was sent to prison, and while some fans are holding out hope, it doesn’t look like a reunion is in the cards for the pair any time soon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.