Jorge Nava reveals whether he’d return to 90 Day Fiance with new girlfriend

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava is out of prison, and he’s ready to start over. When he went to jail, he was still married to Anfisa, who he filmed with on 90 Day Fiance.

But now, things look a bit different as he is no longer with Anfisa. Plus, he shared yesterday that he had a new woman in his life

Yesterday, Jorge went on Instagram to answer some questions from his fans. He revealed that he had moved on with a new woman in his life. Many of the questions were about his new life without Anfisa.

But he also answered some questions about his future plans, including more work with TLC.

Jorge Nava reveals whether he’d do 90 Day Fiance again

Now that he’s trying to get divorced from Anfisa and has no desire to bring over another woman from another country, the K1 visa process isn’t applicable to him anymore.

However, fans still wanted to know if he would be willing to film for 90 Day Fiance again.

“If they write me a check for $5 mil,” he joked, sharing that he needed millions of dollars to film the show again.

While 90 Day Fiance might not be applicable to him anymore, he could do 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which follows couples after they have finished their visa process.

Even Colt and Larissa, who are no longer together, are returning for Season 5.

Jorge Nava is divorcing Anfisa

With the news of a new girlfriend, Jorge was also asked about his divorce from Anfisa. On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of him filing for the divorce.

Fans had hoped he would move on from Anfisa based on what they saw on 90 Day Fiance. Plus, Jorge previously claimed Anfisa abandoned him in prison after he was sentenced to two and a half years.

He claims she blocked his calls and wouldn’t speak to him as she moved on with her life. She hasn’t made any public comments about him being released from prison.

While in prison, Jorge lost a tremendous amount of weight. He’s ready to move on with his life and start over again with someone new.

Whether they will be on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After has yet to be determined.

