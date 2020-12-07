90 Day Fiance newcomer Yara Zaya is taking advantage of her platform as a reality TV star and is already using it to make money.

Yara uploaded an Instagram post where she announced her new business venture. She advertised that her clothes will soon be for sale.

“For everyone who is asking about my clothes and style, stay tuned,” Yara captioned the post. “Website will be coming soon, you will have access to everything I am wearing.”

In the picture attached to the post, she wears a sheer, striped, off-white top, black skinny jeans, and black, heeled ankle booties.

In her prior Instagram stories, she has posted about being in the beauty industry and even posted some makeovers she has given.

She now appears to be using the opportunity of being on reality TV to branch into style.

Meet Yara

Yara is 25 years old and is originally from Ukraine. She moved to New Orleans on a K-1 visa to be with her fiance Jovi Dufren.

Her fiance described her as “an extremely girly girl” during a 90 Day Fiance sneak peek.

“She loves all her luxury things. Her shoes, her bags, her clothes,” he explained. “But Yara is a very caring person. And we have the same views. We’re both family-oriented, and that’s very important to me.”

She and her fiance both share a love of traveling. She claims on her Instagram page that she has been to 38 countries.

The first time Yara and Jovi met in person was on a vacation to Budapest.

The two continued to travel when Jovi had time off from work. After she got pregnant, Jovi proposed to her while scuba diving in Cuba.

Yara, unfortunately, lost the baby, but they still decided to apply for the K-1 visa and get married within the 90 days.

What to expect from Yara on 90 Day Fiance

Yara has made it clear that she’s not afraid to say what’s on her mind.

During the 90 Day Fiance premiere, she arrived in New Orleans where Jovi lives. She noticed he was drinking alcohol while he was picking her up at the airport in the morning and called him out for being an alcoholic.

Additionally, the two attended a house party. Yara witnessed more of his party animal qualities which caused another rift between the two. She declared that she deserved better than him.

Lastly, when asked about what she loved most about Jovi, she had a hard time answering the question.

