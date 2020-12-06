Jovi and Yara on 90 Day Fiance: Everything you need to know

Jovi and Yara are one of the new couples on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance.

Other couples include 90 Day veterans Mike and Natalie and Tarik and Hazel as well as newcomers Andrew and Amina and Stephanie and Ryan.

Jovi sat down for a sneak peek look of Season 8 and gave viewers the down low on who he and Yara are and how they met.

Jovi is a 29-year-old New Orleans resident. In a sneak peek, he reveals that he loves living in the city because it matches his on-the-go personality.

He confesses that he tends to be a bit of a party animal.

He also shares that growing up in the bayou has fostered his love for Cajun culture. He bonds with his family through hunting and fishing.

Jovi works in underwater robotics and he explains that his work allows him to travel. That is, in fact, how he met Yara.

The couple met via a dating app.

Yara is 25 years old and lives in Ukraine.

“Yara is an extremely girly girl,” Jovi says of his 90 Day Fiance love. “She loves all her luxury things. Her shoes, her bags, her clothes.”

“But Yara is a very caring person. And we have the same views. We’re both family-oriented, and that’s very important to me.”

They also have a shared interest in scuba diving, beaches and travel.

How Jovi and Yara got together

They met up for the first time in Budapest. Jovi describes their first day together as awkward but after they hooked up, they discovered that they had great chemistry.

They have since traveled around the world together. During their trips, Yara got pregnant. They had been together for six months at the time.

Jovi then proposed to Yara in Cuba while they were scuba diving.

They applied for the K-1 visa before Yara lost the baby.

However, they still plan on going through with the marriage so Yara moved to New Orleans to live with Jovi.

What to expect on Season 8

When Yara arrived in New Orleans, the couple got off to a rough start in the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 sneak peek.

When Jovi picked Yara up at the airport, he was drinking whiskey out of a plastic cup.

Yara called him out on it and called him an alcoholic, to which Jovi responded, “Shut up.”

Later on in the preview, Jovi and Yara attend a house party together.

After he gets drunk, she says, “I deserve better,” and threatens to walk away.

While it doesn’t look good for the couple, they still have a full season to turn their relationship around.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 premieres Sunday, December 6 at 9/8c on TLC