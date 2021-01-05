Are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya still together? Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans think they might not be

Yara has made her way to New Orleans to be with Jovi. And now, 90 Day Fiance fans want to know if this Ukrainian city girl will be able to make life at the swamp work.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are proving to have more differences than they expected.

While he would be happy spending his days on a boat fishing, his fiancee definitely prefers the finer things in life.

It doesn’t look like Yara will find happiness on the bayou

While the couple had the time of their lives while traveling the world, living together is proving to be a completely different experience.

From the sour smell of the New Orleans streets to their new apartment, Yara doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say about her new life in America.

Although Yara came to Louisiana to be with Jovi, it was revealed she holds a lot of resentment for her American fiance.

At the season’s premiere, it was revealed that Jovi and Yara suffered a miscarriage. However, that wasn’t where the story ended.

The couple had been traveling in Albania and what should’ve been a nice trip ended in an emergency medical procedure for Yara.

Jovi had to leave for work and due to Yara losing her passport, she was left in the country alone. In his defense, he didn’t expect the situation to escalate as far as it had and Yara continues to have animosity about the situation.

Are Jovi and Yara still together?

Relationship status is obviously one of the many things 90 Day Fiance stars can’t talk about while the show is still airing.

While Jovi didn’t reveal his relationship status, a fan asked a question about his make up artist fiance.

The question read, “What color are Yaras toes painted right now?”

According to Jovi, “I heard she’s selling feet picks for $100.”

By the sound of that – it’s not looking too good for the couple. However, Yara might have let a clue about her whereabouts slip out in a recent Instagram live session.

While she was answering fan questions, one curious follower spotted the reflection of a flag blowing in the wind that resembled the symbolic stars and stripes of the US.

This doesn’t confirm that Yara is still in the US with Jovi but there’s a good chance she is.

Do you think Jovi and Yara are still together?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.