Sojaboy joins new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with a 50-year-old love interest

Sojaboy joins Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar certainly has a thing for older American women, or maybe they have a thing for the Nigerian star. Either way, he is returning for the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with a storyline that is eerily similar to the one between him and Lisa Hamme.

Season five has seven new couples, but one familiar name and face caught our attention. Yes, Sojaboy will be making a return to the show and this time he’s dating a 50- year-old divorcee named Kim from San Diego, California.

From what we’ve seen in the trailer, Usman’s relationship with Kim is reminiscent of his disastrous relationship with Lisa, and much like his marriage, this relationship will be riddled with drama.

Sojaboy joins cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5

TLC just shared the trailer and announced a premiere date for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. They revealed the name and background stories for the new couples as well and Sojaboy was right there in the mix

We were shocked to see Usman as a returning cast member after appearing on the show last season. This time, he’s freshly divorced and in a new relationship with another older woman from the U.S.

Usman’s new relationship started when Kim — who was a fan of his music — reached out to him on social media. However, she quickly moved from fan to love interest after they got to know each other via texts and video chat. The drama will ensue on the show when Kim and Sojaboy finally meet in person.

Another U.S. Citizen falls in love with Sojaboy

Kim is already head over heels in love with Sojaboy but he’s not ready to commit until they meet in person.

Apparently, Usman has learned his lesson after committing to Lisa before meeting her in real life. He actually popped the question to the Pennsylvania native before she visited him in Nigeria last season, but now he’s taking a different approach.

In the Season 5 trailer, Kim pays a visit to Usman prior to him shooting his latest music video. If this sounds familiar it’s because Lisa Hamme also visited Sojaboy prior to him filming a music video for a song he wrote about her. That video shoot ended in drama and this situation will mirror the situation with Lisa.

The teaser showed a dramatic moment between Kim and Sojaboy. It involved her throwing water in his face after she found out he invited her to a video shoot for a song he wrote about another woman.

The season promises to be an explosive one and we cannot wait to see how things play out between Usman and his new flame.

Check out the Season 5 trailer below.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.