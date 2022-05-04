90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck announces baby news

Ash Naeck announced baby news to 90 Dy Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck surprised fans on social media with an announcement that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

Ash first started showing pictures of the woman in his life, whose Instagram handle is @pnevma_healing, back in November of 2021.

Viewers first met Ash on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days alongside his ex-girlfriend Avery Warner. Their tumultuous relationship filled with miscommunications and wayward times was highlighted.

Ash is perhaps most well known for his disastrous seminar speech to a room full of women that derailed and ended up offending many of the participants and Avery.

Ash Naeck shared a baby announcement with 90 Day Fiance fans

In an Instagram post, previous Before the 90 Days cast member Ash shared a picture of himself kissing his girlfriend’s bare belly.

His girlfriend was looking at the camera smiling in the image.

In the caption, Ash described, “To seeing the fam growing, life sure never gets boring. Exciting times ahead.”

Ash has a son named Taj from a previous relationship, who was introduced on Before the 90 Days when Avery met him and Ash’s ex for the first time during her trip.

Ash Naeck previously said he was not interested in dating

During Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries, Ash was one of the past cast members that got to tell 90 Day fans about his life from his perspective.

That season of 90 Day Diaries aired in July 2021 and at that time, Ash said that he had not been interested in dating anyone since his breakup with Avery. Instead, he promoted that he wanted to work on himself.

Ash shared potentially big news on the spinoff as well. Ash talked about having to opportunity to move to Bali and start a life coaching retreat with his business partner.

When he brought the idea up to his son, Taj agreed to move with him but asked if his mom, Ash’s ex, could come and Ash found that idea to be appealing.

It appears as though nothing came of that idea, however, because all of Ash’s posts since then have been geotagged in Australia and he has not promoted anything like a retreat.

In any case, 90 Day Fiance viewers and fans of Ash can look forward to more baby progress news and potentially learn more about the woman in his life.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.