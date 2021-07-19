Former 90 Day Fiance cast shared the latest details of their lives on this episode of 90 Day Diaries. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Diaries touched base with several former 90 Day Fiance cast members as they updated viewers on their lives and spoke from their perspectives.

As some of them shined the spotlight on their latest achievements and opportunities, others discussed some of the apprehension they are feeling in their lives.

The Single Life’s Colt and Vanessa, Colt’s mom Debbie, and Tim Malcolm, and Ash Naeck from Before the 90 Days were highlighted during the episode.

Some of 90 Day Fiance cast are embarking on brave new chapters

Ash talked about the opportunity he has to move to Bali and start a life coaching retreat with his business partner. The opportunity would mean his son Taj would have to move there part-time too since he shares custody.

Taj agreed to the move and asked if his mom could come with them, a notion that Ash found appealing.

Ash also said that he is not focused on dating at all since his breakup from Avery, and wants to work on himself before sharing his life with another person.

Debbie Johnson was still living at home with Colt and Vanessa but discussed her desire to give them space and branch out on her own. She looked at an apartment during the episode but decided she wants to live in a 55 and older community. Colt and Vanessa were on board with the idea but wanted her to stay close.

Debbie also got a job as a food delivery driver and even got a new car for the job.

Colt and Vanessa talk with Debbie about what the future holds. Pic credit: TLC

Some 90 Day Diaries cast are at a crossroads

While Colt and Vanessa are newlyweds and very much in love, Vanessa talked about Colt’s sex drive being much higher than hers, and she voiced concerns that he will cheat on her.

Colt tried to assure Vanessa that he is a changed man but she had a hard time believing him.

Tim has been in a relationship with another Colombian woman, Linda, who lives in the United States. He sought advice from his best friend/ex-girlfriend Jennifer and her boyfriend as to whether he should buy a house with Linda or open a retail store with her.

He got mixed answers but decided another conversation needs to be had with Linda about what she wants.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.