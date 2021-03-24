90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm no longer hiding romance with stunning girlfriend

90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm with his girlfriend, Linda Ramirez. Pic credit: @lindalrg16/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm is no longer keeping his romance a secret. The TLC star recently went public with his Colombian girlfriend, Linda Ramirez.

Tim’s revelation of his relationship with Linda came as a surprise to many of his fans. Aside from it being unexpected, many were shocked to learn that the romance has been going on for quite a while now.

90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm goes public with girlfriend Linda Ramirez

Tim Malcolm is done keeping his romance under wraps. The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk fan favorite finally revealed his stunning girlfriend and fans are all for it.

In the recent episode of 90 Day: Bares All, Tim announced that he’s currently in a relationship with a woman named Linda Ramirez. It was the first time for the TLC celeb to talk about her and their relationship in public.

Following his split from Jennifer Tarazona, fans were curious as to whether or not he’s dating again. Tim had never introduced a girlfriend to the public after his failed relationship with the Colombian beauty, leading fans to believe that he remained single after the breakup.

But now, the 90 Day Fiance star seems ready to share more about his dating life again, this time, with Linda. Many are now curious to know more about Tim’s girlfriend and how their love story started.

Tim and Linda have been together for quite a while

Interestingly, it seems Tim Malcolm’s romance with Linda Ramirez is not really new. It turns out, the 90 Day Fiance celeb and his Colombian girlfriend have been together since last year.

Previously, a source told Monsters & Critics that Tim and Linda have been a couple for quite a while now. Things seemed to go fast for the two. Apparently, Linda moved to North Carolina to live with Tim.

The 90 Day Fiance star and his girlfriend supposedly lived together for a few months whilst keeping their relationship in secret. However, the secrecy seemed too much for Linda to handle.

Apparently, she decided to end things and move out because Tim wouldn’t go public with her at the time. But the couple managed to work things out, looking more in love than ever.

90 Day Fiance: Who is Linda Ramirez?

So who exactly is Linda Ramirez? Avid fans of Tim Malcolm may have seen or heard about her prior to them going public. Apparently, she was first introduced as Tim’s video game partner.

The couple used to live-stream their gaming sessions online, with Linda using the moniker “Lucy” as her gamer tag. Little did fans know that the two were already dating at the time.

Now that the 90 Day Fiance alum confirmed his relationship with Linda, there’s no stopping him from gushing about her on social media. In an Instagram post, Tim showed his appreciation to Linda, calling her a “sweet girl” and the “sunshine for [his] normal dark and cloudy days.”

He also asked his followers to show her some love and “welcome her with open arms.” It seems fans can see more of Tim and Linda from this point forward.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.