90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm debuts mohawk, spends time with Veronica in LA


90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm - Veronica Rodriguez
90 Day Fiance ex-couple Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm. Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez have their hands full with yet another project together. The ex-couple teased they’re working on something new, which definitely excites many of their fans.

The TLC celebs recently went on a trip together for their latest collaboration. Tim and Veronica shared a glimpse of their time together as they prepare for their next gig.

90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez working on new project together

Looks like fans will be seeing more of Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez on the small screen. The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast members recently revealed that they are currently working on a new project together.

Veronica and Tim traveled to Los Angeles for their new gig. The duo went live on Instagram while killing time before heading to TLC studio for “work.” However, the former couple did not give any details about what exactly they’re working on.

Tim and Veronica debuted on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 while Tim was dating Jeniffer Tarazona. But the pair gained more popularity during their stint on Pillow Talk. The ex-couple quickly became household names of the show thanks to their chemistry and humorous commentaries.

Tim looks fierce with his new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Tim Malcolm debuted a new hairstyle just in time for his latest outing with Veronica Rodriguez. The 90 Day Fiance celeb rocked what appeared to be a mohawk, which gave him a fierce look.

Tim also donned his infamous long boots, which look similar to the one he wore during his trip to Jeniffer’s father’s farm in Colombia. The gun business owner has always been into fashion. He often wears stylish clothing even before his time on the show. Regardless if it’s a laidback dude look or a classy gentleman style, Tim can easily pull it off.

90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm - Veronica Rodriguez
90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm with Veronica Rodriguez. Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Is Tim still single?

Fans are still wondering about the real status of Tim Malcolm’s love life. Ever since his supposed split from Jeniffer Tarazona, the 90 Day Fiance star has yet to have a serious relationship– at least not publicly.

Previously, Tim resorted to online dating as his search for the right one continues. The reality star once invited four single ladies to go on a virtual date with him amid the ongoing pandemic.

At the time, the 90 Day Fiance star said he’s “single and ready to mingle” as he invited women of all ages and races. However, it doesn’t look like he successfully found a new love interest as he appeared to be single to this day.

As for his ex-girlfriend, Veronica Rodriguez, she seems happy and in love with her boyfriend, Grant Glaser. The mother of one occasionally posts about her man on social media, looking totally smitten by him. It is yet to be known whether or not they’re planning on taking their romance to the next level.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is currently on hiatus on TLC.

