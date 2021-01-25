90 Day Fiance: Veronica Rodriguez head over heels for her new man – Tim Malcolm still single?

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star Veronica Rodriguez continues to enjoy a low-key romance with her boyfriend. The ex-girlfriend of Tim Malcolm has been rather private about her current relationship, rarely posting about him on social media.

But recently, the mother of one proudly showed off her man and fans were all for it. Many were glad to see Veronica finally happy with a new man. Tim Malcolm, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have a romantic relationship of his own.

Is he still single?

90 Day Fiance: Veronica Rodriguez happy and in love with her boyfriend

It looks like Veronica Rodriguez is getting serious with her boyfriend, Grant Glaser. The 90 Day Fiance star appears to be enjoying a smooth-sailing romance with her boyfriend.

Veronica’s boyfriend first appeared on her Instagram earlier this month in a New Year’s photo with her daughter Chloe. She also shared a photo of herself cozying up with Grant, wishing she could kiss him at midnight.

By the looks of it, Grant already won the heart not only of Veronica but her daughter as well. The advisory product manager eagerly does some daddy duties for Chloe.

In another post, 90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Rodriguez gushed over her boyfriend for fixing her daughter’s ceiling fan. She shared a photo of Grant Glaser repairing the fans, which haven’t worked in two years. Veronica also appreciated her manly boyfriend, who looked, “handsome with that power wrench in [his] hand.”

Fans still rooting for Veronica and Tim Malcolm

Despite Veronica Rodriguez being happy and content with her new romance, there are fans who are still rooting for her and Tim Malcolm. Many 90 Day Fiance supporters think the two should rekindle their romance.

However, Veronica already acknowledged that they’re better off as friends. She previously said things are likely not going to work out if they get back together, joking that Tim is a “miserable” person.

As for Tim Malcolm, he seems to have a different opinion. The 90 Day Fiance alum said if he met Veronica Rodriguez at the age and maturity they have now, the relationship would work out. He also said they are “very compatible” with each other, so much so that they still “do everything they did together as a couple, except sleeping in the same house and having sex.”

90 Day Fiance: Is Tim still single?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Tim Malcolm has found a new girlfriend. The 90 Day Fiance star has been “single and ready to mingle” for quite a while now.

But previously, the gun business owner gave online dating another shot, this time, with an added twist. Tim said he’s looking into virtual dating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 90 Day Fiance alum invited four single ladies to join him for the cyber date held via Zoom video call. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Tim was able to meet the one he’s looking for.

Will he stay single? Or will he finally find the right woman soon?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.