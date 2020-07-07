Tim Malcolm shares sweet tribute to Veronica’s grandma ‘Aya’

Tim Malcolm has shared some sad news with 90 Day Fiance fans. Veronica’s grandmother, who lived in Miami, has died.

The 90 Day Fiance star thanked fans for sending prayers and well wishes to both him and Veronica after learning that her Aya was not in good health.

Then, he went on to tell how Veronica’s grandmother made her way to the United States as a young mom and wife and what living here meant to her.

The tribute is touching and beautiful, further proving the bond between Tim and Veronica is nothing but genuine.

Tim says goodbye to Aya

After thanking everyone for their messages about Veronica’s grandmother, he shared a bit of her background, explaining that she is the “text book definition of a ‘good Christian woman.'”

Then, Tim shared how Veronica’s grandparents came to America and what made them want to live their entire lives in the land of the free.

“She and her husband fled Cuba during the Batista regime…searching for a free country,” Tim shared.

“I cry at the thought that she hung around long enough to celebrate Independence Day one more time! In the country that they chose to call their home for 60 plus years. A country that was free from Communism.”

Tim explained that, in Cuba, Veronica’s grandparents had a lot going for them. She even went to college with Castro, sitting beside him in shared classes.

She was a lawyer in her home country, but she longed for a life of freedom and was willing to give up everything they had to move to Florida and start over.

Aya ended up working as a Spanish teacher in Miami, and her husband worked at the boat docks until starting his own home building company, which is still in business today.

“She was obsessed with flowers and could teach you about any of them,” Tim said of Veronica’s grandmother.

“Her garden was always so beautiful and she was so proud of them. She submitted many of her prized flowers to the Miami garden club and she won many first prizes for her beautiful staghorns which will now be donated to Fairchild tropical gardens.”

He spoke of her faith, explaining that Aya was a “devout Methodist” and never missed a Sunday service. She raised Veronica and her siblings, and Tim said she even accepted him back before he was reality TV famous.

Tim gushed about how Aya welcomed him into the family and did “what she could to make me feel so comfortable and loved.”

Aya sounds like a truly remarkable woman.

Veronica shares her family’s story

Veronica has not opened up yet to 90 Day Fiance fans about the death of her beloved grandmother.

However, on July 4, she did share some information about her family that helps us to better understand who she is and where she came from.

“Many don’t know this but I’m a first generation American, both my parents were born in Cuba,” Veronica wrote.

“My grandparents came here not seeking opportunity, but seeking the freedom and equality our founding fathers fought for and commemorated with the Declaration of Independence those 244 years ago.”

Tim and Veronica garnered quite a few critics on Season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. And despite battling rumors that he is either gay or transgender during and directly after that season, both have become fan favorites during their time on Pillow Talk.

Tim has even gone beyond reality TV to offer advice for those suffering anxiety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rest in peace, Aya.

