90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ash Naeck confirms split from Avery Warner

90 Day Fiance spoilers about Ash Naeck, Avery Warner, and their time on Before the 90 Days Season 4 were just revealed.

There had been a lot of questions about whether Ash and Avery were still together — especially after that big fight during the last episode, where Ash walked out on Avery.

That walk-out had followed a failed seminar that Ash had hosted and an earlier admission he made to Avery about how he considered himself to be “single.”

That “single” comment did not sit well with fans of the show.

Now, it seems that Ash was ready to provide some huge 90 Day Fiance spoilers, taking to social media to put out a pretty huge announcement about his time on the show.

Are Ash and Avery still together on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

According to a report from In Touch Weekly, Ash Naeck went on Instagram and told the world that he was no longer in a relationship with Avery Warner.

While he didn’t fully explain why the relationship had ended, there were a lot of red flags along the way that fans could look at to place guesses upon.

At the end of the day, no matter what the reasons may be, Ash has stated that the relationship is now over. Fans could get more updates on the situation when the Tell All episode(s) air and the couple gets to take the stage.

It will be during upcoming episodes of the show where viewers will find out exactly when the relationship came to an end. Was it soon after Ash walked out on Avery at the rental house?

That seems to be a pretty likely scenario.

Below is a clip from the seminar that really put the relationship on unstable footing:

Current season of Before the 90 Days winding down

There aren’t many episodes left for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4, which means viewers are going to find out which relationships made it and which ones didn’t.

For readers wanting to jump ahead on news about some of the other relationships, it looks like Rosemarie Vega and Big Ed Brown didn’t make it either.

Rose also just revealed that she has a new YouTube channel where she will tell her truth about the situation with Ed.

It’s also worth noting that David Murphey may have reached the end of the road in regard to his relationship with Lana from Ukraine. Still, he appears to still be in denial, which is shocking to his friends.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.