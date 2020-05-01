90 Day Fiance: Will Avery and Ash’s relationship survive after failed seminar?

Avery attended Ash’s failed seminar on the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and it left a lasting impact on their relationship.

When he almost drove off and left her stranded at a beach in Melbourne, Australia, it may have shown a lot of viewers a different side of him.

On the next episode of Before the 90 Days, viewers will get to see what happened next.

As shown in the clip below, more arguing followed the failed relationship seminar, where Ash seemed to be making a lot of sexist comments about women.

When Avery asked him about why he was getting so defensive about her own questions, he nearly stormed off and left her alone in a foreign country.

On-screen, it appeared that the only thing that stopped him was a show producer.

Now, we get to see Avery’s thoughts as she speaks with the camera following what she calls “the longest night of my life.”

Avery goes on to state that “We have been arguing ever since Ash’s coaching seminar yesterday. I was disturbed about how he carried himself, but I feel like when I come at him with difficult questions and challenge his opinion, Ash starts to get really defensive.”

Will Ash Naeck and Avery Warner recover from the failed seminar?

In the clip above, Ash is also shown speaking with the camera, stating that Avery is a “pitbull” who won’t let anything go, claiming that she didn’t have his back at all.

He goes on to say that “it actually really breaks my heart,” as he is thinking back to the arguments and conversations they had in the preceding hours.

From these moments, it really doesn’t seem like Ash is ready to take responsibility for any of his words or actions. Maybe he did off-camera, but it certainly didn’t seem like that, especially after he hinted that he wanted to just walk away.

This all builds up a lot of drama for the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but it also suggests that there could be more moments where fans show disdain for Ash on social media.

When he told Avery that he considered himself to be “single,” it led to an almost immediate backlash on social media, which, in turn, caused Ash to take a break from social media.

Next time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

In addition to finding out what happens next in the Avery-Ash relationship, TLC is going to show viewers more of what is going on with Rosemarie and Big Ed.

When we last saw them, Ed Brown was phoning a friend to talk about Rosemarie Vega wanting to have more kids. He had still been allowing Rose to think he wanted to have kids with her.

And soon, we will find out what happens when/if he finally tells her the truth.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.