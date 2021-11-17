90 Day Fiance: Ariela and Biniyam seem to put split rumors to rest with beach video, looking happier than ever

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg enjoyed a beach day together recently and were in good spirits. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre looked happier than ever in a recent video on the beaches of Kenya.

Ariela and Biniyam have kept 90 Day Fiance fans wondering about their relationship status, but their recent video may have confirmed where they stand.

Ariela shared a video to her Instagram Feed on Tuesday, Nov. 16, showing herself and Biniyam enjoying themselves at the beach.

The video, set to the song Save Tonight by Robin Schulz (featuring Solamay), showed Ariela and Biniyam frolicking in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

Ariela laughed as a big wave crashed on her and Biniyam as they bobbed in the water, soaking their faces.

The 31-year-old Princeton, New Jersey native wore her hair parted down the middle in French braids with a leopard-print, two-piece swimsuit and Biniyam swam shirtless as he filmed the video from his phone.

The couple looked absolutely radiant as they enjoyed each other’s company in the water, seemingly denouncing rumors that they’d split.

90 Day Fiance fans love seeing Ariela and Biniyam happy together

Of course, Ariela’s followers flocked to the comments section to let her know how happy there were to see her and Biniyam together in such good spirits.

“Yes Ari &Bini 😍😍😍😍😍so glad you guys are [still] together,” commented one of Ariela’s followers.

“Amazing, so happy for you two😍❤,enjoy ❤,” read another comment from a fan.

Another fan echoed their sentiments with their comment that simply read, “I’m happy for you both ❤️”

“You two look so happy ❤️🙌❤️,” shared another one of Ariela and Biniyam’s fans.

One 90 Day Fiance fan saw the joy in Biniyam’s eyes and wrote, “He looks so happy with you ❤️”

Do Ariela and Biniyam have what it takes to make their relationship last?

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ariela arranged a trip to Kenya with Biniyam and her mom, Janice.

Ariela and Biniyam once lived in Kenya and it holds a special place in their hearts because it’s where they conceived their son, Avi.

Ariela was skeptical of Biniyam living in his native country of Ethiopia after she suspected he cheated on her after she left for the U.S. for their son Avi to have hernia surgery.

Biniyam was turning off his phone for hours and having girls at the house, causing Ariela to accuse him of having a wandering eye.

The couple’s whereabouts have been questioned for some time now, but due to constraints from appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ariela and Biniyam haven’t revealed their relationship status or where they’re living.

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers guessed the couple was back in the states after Biniyam shared a video on TikTok that showed New Jersey license plates in the parking lot where he was filming.

Biniyam further confused fans when he told one of his followers that he “doesn’t know” where his fiancee, Ariela, is.

Judging from the video, assuming it was taken recently, it looks as though Ariela and Biniyam are putting in the work to make their relationship stand the test of time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.