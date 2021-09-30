90 Day Fiance fans think Biniyam Shibre just provided a major clue, proving he is living in the United States

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way think Biniyam Shibre is living in the U.S. after one major clue gave a hint about his location. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam Shibre of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way might have provided enough clues to prove he is living stateside.

When viewers first met Biniyam Shibre, he lived in Ethiopia with his fiancee, Ariela Weinberg, and they were expecting their first child together.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has shown viewers that Biniyam and Ariela have since welcomed their son, Avi, 19 months, and live in Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia.

However, many 90 Day Fiance fans think Biniyam just provided a major clue that proves he’s living in the United States.

On his TikTok account, Biniyam shared a video on September 26 of Avi running outside to an original tune by Ethiopian musician Rophnan.

90 Day Fiance Now on Instagram shared the TikTok clip on their feed, and some eagle-eyed fans of The Other Way noticed a detail about Biniyam and Avi’s whereabouts.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way notice clues about Biniyam Shibre’s location

As adorable little Avi ran along the sidewalk, fans noticed the cars in the parking lot had New Jersey license plates.

Ariela originally hails from New Jersey, so it would make perfect sense why Biniyam and Avi would be there.

90 Day Fiance fans who noticed the license plates commented on the Instagram post.

“Looks like they are stateside now,” wrote one fan.

Another noted, “Looks like Avi is in the USA.”

“I see Jersey plates on that car,” said another keen-eyed fan of The Other Way.

“Doesn’t look like Ethiopia,” stated another fan of 90 Day Fiance who noticed the sidewalks, blacktop, and trees didn’t look like a typical Ethiopian backdrop.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have strong ties to the U.S.

Biniyam has ties to the United States aside from his fiancee Ariela’s family living there — his ex-wife, Bria, lives in the U.S. with their son, Simon.

One fan noted that if Biniyam is, in fact, stateside, he’ll be able to spend time with his firstborn son, Simon.

The commenter wrote, “Hope they stay Avi would have better opportunities and bini would have the chance to connect with his other son.”

Cast members on reality shows often must sign NDAs that prevent them from disclosing their location, so it’s not surprising that Biniyam and Ariela have kept their whereabouts secret.

Biniyam recently shared a video to his Instagram Feed showing him cooking in what appeared to be an American kitchen. But Biniyam isn’t the only one giving clues that he and Ariela might be in the United States.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ariela got some cosmetic work done in New York — another clue that she, Biniyam, and Avi possibly live in her home state of New Jersey.

Ariela has said that she likes living in Ethiopia, so she and Biniyam may be just visiting family. If they did move to the U.S., they would be leaving behind their family in Ethiopia but would be closer to Ariela’s family and Biniyam’s eldest son.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.