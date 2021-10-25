Biniyam Shibre confuses 90 Day Fiance fans, claims he ‘doesn’t know’ where fiancée Ariela Weinberg is

Biniyam Shibre caused more confusion about his and Ariela Weinberg’s whereabouts. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans are confused after Biniyam Shibre said he “doesn’t know” where his fiancee, Ariela Weinberg, is.

When 90 Day Fiance fans first met Biniyam and Ariela, the couple was living in Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia.

Ariela is a native of New Jersey and met Biniyam while traveling to find herself, fresh off a failed marriage with her ex, Leandro.

While visiting Ethiopia, Ariela met and fell in love with Biniyam. The couple now shares a son, Aviel.

Where are Ariela and Biniyam living?

Where they’ve been living, however, is a mystery.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched Ariela leave with baby Avi back to New Jersey for him to have hernia surgery.

The departure was obviously very upsetting, especially to Biniyam, whose ex-wife left for the U.S. with their son but never returned, stirring up negative memories.

Now, in a recent comment on social media, Biniyam has further confused 90 Day Fiance fans with an answer he gave a fan.

Biniyam recently shared a video on TikTok, advertising for Real Good Foods. He was flooded with comments from his adoring fans, who were impressed with his dancing skills.

However, one fan had a question that wasn’t in any way related to his video.

Biniyam plays coy in response to 90 Day Fiance fan

“Where is Ari?” the follower asked Biniyam.

In an odd response, Biniyam played coy when he told his fan, “I don’t know.”

Biniyam Shibre said he doesn’t know where Ariela is. Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/TikTok

It’s unclear what Biniyam’s answer means, but many of the stars from reality TV shows are contractually bound and can’t talk about things like their current living situation or their relationship status.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have already speculated that Ariela and Biniyam are together, living in the U.S.

One such clue seemed to prove the fact when some eagle-eyed fans noticed New Jersey license plates in the background of one of Biniyam’s recent TikTok videos.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans also think Ariela might be pregnant with baby number two after Biniyam hinted at the fact in an Instagram post, neither confirming nor denying the possibility.

Although fans may not find out this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Biniyam and Ariela’s location is sure to come about eventually.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.