90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla gushes at hunky ‘new love’


90 Day Fiance: Skyla Deem
90 Day Fiance star Skyla Deem gushes at her ‘new love.’ Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem’s daughter, Skyla Deem, seemed to have found the “new love” of her life.

The outspoken TLC star looked over the moon as she introduced the hunky guy to her followers on social media. So who exactly is Skyla’s new man?

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem’s daughter, Skyla, head over heels for new hunk

It looks like Skyla Deem has a new man in her life and she’s not ashamed to show it. The 90 Day Fiance cast member took to Instagram earlier this week and introduced her followers to her hunky “new love.”

Skyla shared a photo of herself adorably posing next to her supposed new man, Regé-Jean Page. Angela Deem’s daughter expressed admiration for the actor, who gained popularity for his role as Simon Basset in the Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Skyla used a poster from the series featuring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton.

The 90 Day Fiance star humorously replaced the actress’ photo with a picture of herself and made it look like she’s actually posing with the Duke of Hastings. “Need a better picture,” Skyla joked. “My new love [though].” It’s refreshing to see Skyla joke around on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Skyla Deem - Regé-Jean Page
90 Day Fiance star Skyla Deem gushes at her “new love” Regé-Jean Page. Pic credit: @simplyskylarae/Instagram

Skyla goofs around with Angela

Skyla Deem continues her antics on social media, this time, with Angela Deem. The 90 Day Fiance duo seemed to have a blast as they goofed around on TikTok.

Skyla has been sharing fun videos on the platform lately, which many find entertaining. One of her posts featured Angela being her typical sassy yet amusing self.

Skyla recorded her 90 Day Fiance mom with a funny filter on. Angela seemed to enjoy the effects as she played along on the video. At one point, she even joked about flashing her breast in front of the camera, which panicked Skyla.

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem - Skyla Deem - TikTok
90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem goofs around with daughter Skyla Deem on TikTok. Pic credit: @skylarae22/TikTok

90 Day Fiance star’s mother and daughter relationship

Angela and Skyla Deem’s interaction on social media seemingly proves their relationship has improved. In the past, the 90 Day Fiance stars had several issues with each other, which put their relationship to the test.

Skyla has been very vocal about her disapproval of Angela’s marriage with Michael. She even refused to witness their wedding in Nigeria because she’s convinced he’s only using her mom.

The two also had an argument when Skyla refused to donate her egg for Angela to tote a baby. At the time, she pointed out that Michael doesn’t need kids because he’s already a “grandpa” now that he’s married to Angela.

But their relationship seemed to improve when Angela’s mother, Glenda Standridge passed away. In an episode of 90 Day Fiance, she emotionally comforted Skyla, assuring her that they’ll get through the lowest point of their lives together.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

