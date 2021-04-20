90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem admits she has considered divorcing Michael Ilesanmi

Angela admits her weight loss and long-distance have strained her marriage to Michael. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem admits she has considered divorcing Michael Ilesanmi ahead of their stint on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

There is no question that Michael and Angela have struggled in their relationship since the day viewers first met them on 90 Day Fiance:Before the 90 Days Season 2. Whether fans love them or hate them, Angela and Michael bring drama and juicy entertainment.

They will continue to let fans follow their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 6 premieres on Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC. It should come as no surprise that Michael and Angela’s relationship is turbulent at best.

Angela Deem admits she considered divorcing Michael Ilesanmi

The first year of marriage has been anything but blissful for Angela.

One significant issue is she is in Georgia, and he remains in Nigeria waiting for his visa to be approved. Plus, Michael also wasn’t a fan of Angela having weight loss surgery.

Those are two reasons that lead Angela to consult with a divorce lawyer and contemplate ending her marriage to Michael.

“I was definitely talking to the lawyer. I’m not gonna put up with this. If I put up with this with him all the way over there, what’s it gonna be like here?'” Angela shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Michael has changed since they got married, and they aren’t even living together, which in Angela’s eyes was not okay.

“But at one point, I was telling Michael, ‘Somehow you changed since we got married and we’re not even living together yet. Like, don’t take that for granted because there’s always a damn divorce court around the corner,'” she spilled to ET.

She revealed the couple literally has gone through h**l in their first year of marriage, and fans will watch it all go down on the hit TLC show.

Why has Angela not filed for divorce from Michael?

Despite looking into divorce, Angela insists she still loves Michael, and they are moving forward with plans for him to join her in Georgia.

“I know deep in my heart we love each other, and we got a lot of stuff to work out, but we can’t do it long distance, you just can’t,” she explained. “We made it this far. We’re probably going to have more bumps. We’re gonna have our ups and downs; still, that’s part of being married at the first year.”

Angela Deem knows that she and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, have so many stories ahead of them. She believes once they are living together, they will be stronger than ever.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.