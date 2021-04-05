TLC surprises 90 Day Fiance fans with announcement of three more couples joining Happily Ever After

TLC announces three new couples on 90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After. Pic credit:TLC

TLC just shared some surprising news about the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. We know now the three new couples who will be participating in Season 6 of the show.

Last month, the network released a trailer for the upcoming season and announced four couples that will be joining the show. However, there was an air of mystery regarding the remaining participants, but now we have the final pieces to the puzzle.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, and Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are the newest couples joining the Happily Ever After cast.

All three couples are from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, which aired its final episode last night.

This is most likely why the news about their participation was kept under wraps until now.

However, the cat’s out the bag, and fans will see the rest of their journey play out later this month.

Yara and Jovi, Natalie and Mike and Brandon, and Julia recently tied the knot on the 90 Day Fiance.

It certainly wasn’t an easy journey for the couples who barely had time to sort out their issues before walking down the aisle.

But in the end, they all tied the knot and we’ll see how the rest of their relationship plays out in the coming weeks.

One couple that will bring lots of drama is Natalie and Mike. They shocked everyone when they actually tied the knot in the finale–after Mike called off the wedding the week prior.

We know that the pair have already called it quits, but we will see what led to the demise of their relationship in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Yara and Jovi had some rocky moments as well, and having a new baby will no doubt test their relationship.

As for Brandon and Julia, it seems jealousy will plague their marriage based on what we’ve seen in the teaser.

Who else will be on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The new season of 90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After will include a few other fan favorites as well.

Viewers will continue to see the relationships of some controversial couples play out in Season 6.

Newlyweds Angela and Michael will bring the drama as their relationship will be documented in the new season.

Another couple that fans love to hate is Andrei and Elizabeth, whose family issues will continue to cause conflict in their relationship.

And speaking of family issues, it doesn’t get worse than Asuelu and Kalani, whose family dynamic threatens to break up the couple’s marriage.

And rounding out the mix are Tiffany and Ronald, who we met in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. They are still having a hard time balancing their relationship and two kids.

Viewers will continue to follow the journey of these couples when the popular series makes its return later this month.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.