The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Happily Ever After is returning to TLC soon for Season 6 and as a great surprise to fans of the show, the network has released a supertease to let us know what to expect and who will be a part of the cast.

After much viewer anticipation, four of the couples have been revealed, while three couples remain a mystery for 90 Day lovers to speculate about.

The good news here is that 90 Day fans won’t have to wait long between when regular 90 Days ends and Happily Ever After picks up. The premiere of Happily Ever After is set to follow the Season 8 finale of the show that started the franchise.

Fans will catch up with the couples where they last left off and follow their amazing realities of marriage, separation, cultural differences, misdeeds, and tribulations.

Each of the couples announced will not disappoint in the drama department if their past appearances in the network mean anything.

Who we are going to see

We are going to be seeing some of the 90 Day fan favorites whose familiar drama continues into new obstacles and painful realities.

Newlyweds Angela and Michael, have a large fan base, and will be joining the show in the wake of Angela’s mother passing.

We will see Angela on the road to get healthier and undergo weight loss surgery, a procedure Michael does not agree with. Michaels desire to have children also causes problems for the couple. There was also a mention of a tracking device on Michaels phone.

It looks like Angela and Michael will have some romantic moments next season. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth and Andrei are a few years into married life with their daughter, and Andrei is finally ready to trade in his career as a stay-at-home dad for a money-making job.

Andrei has historically not gotten along with Elizabeth’s family and this season will be no different as they try to navigate through a family reunion and some hard feelings.

Kalani and Asuelu have a history of conflict during their married life, whether it be with their families or each other. This season, we will see the pair branch out and get their own place, and have the input of Kalani’s sister, Kolini, when she comes to stay with them.

The final announced couple is Tiffany and Ronald, who we met on The Other Way. Tiffany did visit Ron in South Africa with her son and their daughter, but it is unclear where the couple is right now.

They have filed for the spousal visa already and are waiting to hear the decision, although COVID-19 is slowing everything down.

Who could the other cast members be?

It would make sense for TLC to choose at least one of the couples from the current season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Since Jovi and Yara found out that they are expecting, fans are curious to follow their story, the birth of their child, and their personal and family drama.

Jovi and Yara got pregnant during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé and could possibly make it on to Happily Ever After. Pic credit: TLC

A close contender from Season 8 would be Rebecca and Zied, since viewers have been watching them since Before the 90 Days and their curious relationship gets a lot of attention.

Another choice might be Jasmin and Blake from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. Jasmin got a lot of flak from people on social media for her reserved personality, but she feels like she was misinterpreted by onlookers.

Fans can maybe even rule out any of the past participants that are now single, since Discovery+ Network premiered 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.

The Single Life is another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff that has some of the fan favorites. Pic credit: TLC

Happily Ever After follows the 90 Day Fiancé couples after they are married and are either still together, separated, or divorced. The show highlights their victories, growth, family, and transgressions. 90 Day Fiancé:

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.