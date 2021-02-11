90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco Smith ‘stuck’ in Africa with Ronald Smith and she’s loving it

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco Smith is stuck in South Africa with her kids, Daniel and Carley, as well as her husband, Ronald Smith. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco Smith braved the pandemic last year and traveled to be with Ronald Smith in South Africa. The TLC star brought her two kids, Daniel and Carley, and spent a fun holiday together as a family.

But now, the reality star and her children are “stuck” in her husband’s home country, unsure whether or not they can still fly back home.

Despite their situation, the TLC star doesn’t seem bothered at all. If anything, Tiffany looks like she’s enjoying every minute of it.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco Smith still in South Africa with kids

Tiffany Franco Smith and her two kids, Daniel and Carley, are still “stuck” in South Africa. The 90 Day Fiance star traveled there with her children to reunite with her husband, Ronald Smith.

The family of four spent the holidays together, making it quite a memorable reunion. And now, two months after arriving in Pretoria, Tiffany and the kids still show no sign of leaving anytime soon.

It seems the ongoing pandemic has affected the 90 Day Fiance star’s return to America. Due to travel restrictions, the reality star might find it challenging to book a flight back home.

Tiffany enjoys time with Ronald Smith

With no certainty of when they can travel back home, Tiffany Franco Smith is taking advantage of her time with Ronald Smith. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been in a long-distance marriage for quite a while now and it was never easy.

Now that they’re finally together in person, they make sure to spend as much time as possible together. Aside from celebrating the holidays together, Tiffany and Ronald enjoy spending time outdoors with their children.

In an Instagram post, 90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany shared an adorable moment with her son, Daniel, bravely interacting with a massive elephant.

Another post showed her daughter, Carley, hanging out at an inflatable pool outside their home. It’s clear that the family is eager to make up for lost time as much as they can.

90 Day Fiance: Is Ronald coming to America?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Ronald Smith will soon be able to migrate to the US and start a family life with Tiffany Franco Smith.

The 90 Day Fiance star is one of the cast members who find it difficult to obtain a K-1 visa, prompting him to take the spousal visa route.

But due to COVID-19, the whole process may be delayed. Since immigration services are limited at the moment, it might take a while before Ronald can obtain his visa.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.