90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith still together? Is he coming to the US?

We first met Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco on season one of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when the 28-year-old was moving to South Africa to be with her future husband.

Safety was a major issue and Tiffany was not comfortable living behind an electric fenced gate with her two young kids. South Africa proved too much for her and she ultimately decided to come back to the US.

Although the original plan didn’t work, she trusts in the VISA process and hopes that Ronald will get to the US to reunite with his family.

The couple had a nasty breakup

Living across two continents isn’t easy and although the love is there – sometimes love isn’t enough.

The couple had broken up early in the year seemingly out of nowhere.

Tiffany put some cryptic messages on her social media that included, “When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you they will try to manipulate the way others see you.”

However, the two share baby Carley Rose together and chose to fight for their marriage. Shortly after the breakup, Tiffany revealed that she and the kids were headed to South Africa to spend time with Ronald.

Are Tiffany and Ronald still together?

The last time we saw Tiffany and Ronald on our television screens was when they appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined.

It’s no secret that Ronald has a gambling addiction. It’s been a struggle for him since we first heard the couple’s story on 90 Day Fiance.

The problem that Tiffany really has an issue with is the lying that comes with the addiction. When you live across two continents, lying can cause real trust issues.

These issues forced the couple into therapy to work on their problems.

Tiffany also recently posted a cryptic Instagram post that she has BIG news.

The choice of the hashtags #babyrose, #anotherone, and #unexpected have viewers believing the couple is pregnant again.

So not only is the couple still together, they made be welcoming a new addition to the family! Hopefully, we’ll find out soon what Tiffany’s big news is.

Viewers agree, this is one couple they hope stays together for the long haul.