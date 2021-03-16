90 Day Fiancé: Who will be the three remaining mystery couples on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?

There are some clear possibilities of couples who could make it onto Happily Ever After. Pic credit: TLC

A teaser trailer was released this week along with the announcement of four past couples who will be participating in Season 6 of Happily Ever After, leaving fans to wonder who the last three couples might be.

Viewers are anticipating a bombshell season since the teaser was filled with some spicy and heated moments.

Lovers of the 90 Day Fiance franchise were excited to find out the storylines for Angela and Michael, Kalani and Asuelu, Elizabeth and Andrei, and Tiffany and Ronald.

The Happily Ever After audience can expect to see the realities of marriage, cultural differences, family tribulations, transgressions, and historical problems between the couples.

Who could the couples be?

Many 90 Day Fiance couples could make the cut, but there are also some pairs that viewers can cross off based on their appearance on other spinoffs or their current relationship statuses.

A few of the 90 Day cast members have risen in popularity thanks to their social media presence and connections with their followers and could be potential choices. Couples like Anny and Robert, Jon and Rachel, and Jasmin and Blake, who fans miss on their screens.

Other couples like Geoffrey and Varya and Juliana and Michael have stayed mostly out of the spotlight but were popular during their seasons.

There will definitely be at least one couple from the current season that makes it on to Happily Ever After, which has been the show’s trend. The top contenders are Yara and Jovi, who revealed their pregnancy on 90 Day Fiance, and who fans have gotten entrenched in.

Brandon and Julia have been a highly talked about couple, whether it be for Brandon’s controversial parents or his own immaturity.

The last pair from the current season is Rebecca and Zied, who fans originally got to know on Before the 90 Days. These three couples have enough of a fan base and personal drama to qualify as good potentials for the upcoming Happily Ever After season.

Are there other possibilities?

Viewers cannot leave out the possibility that there may even be a spin-off series for one of the current couples, which happened for Chantel and Pedro and Darcy and Stacy. Some very well-liked 90 Day Fiance participants are already part of other franchise spin-offs, like The Single Life and Pillow Talk on Discovery+ Network.

For those living abroad with their significant others, like Kenny and Armando, and Jenny and Sumit, there is potential for them to continue their journeys on The Other Way.

Many of the couples that may be chosen make appearances on the Discovery Network. Pic credit: Discovery+

Some fans are upset by the revealed choices for the upcoming season, saying that they are over-exposed and played out. Viewers want to see more fresh couples or couples that they miss.

Viewers can still expect their dose of untamed and powerful drama from whichever mystery couples make it on to the upcoming season. If the teaser trailer released by TLC stands for anything, it means that fans can enjoy another wild ride during Happily Ever After.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.