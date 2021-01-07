Geoffrey Paschel denies talking to Varya Malina ‘all the time’ — What is their current relationship status?

It’s been less than a year since we first saw Varya Malina surprise Geoffrey Paschel on his doorstep in Kentucky on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Fans were shocked when Varya came face to face with Geoffrey’s long time friend and new love interest Mary Wallace.

Varya didn’t give him the answer he wanted to his proposal

Their story started with Geoffrey taking the long trek to Varya’s home of Siberia.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Although it took a while for the internet lovers to warm up to each other, they eventually found the chemistry they built online.

While he had fallen in love with her, he started to question her intentions when it revealed she dated another American man.

However, Geoffrey had some news of his own to share when he told Varya about his criminal past. Going to prison for drug dealing, Varya had a lot to consider when it came to spending her life with him.

Although there were awkward moments and red flags, Geoffrey still decided to propose to his Russian girlfriend.

Read More 90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel considers selling sperm to pay legal fees

Geoffrey didn’t get the answer he wanted and returned to the US feeling rejected and disappointed.

While Varya meant not right now, Geoffrey took that as her wanting to end the relationship.

Do Geoffrey and Varya talk at all?

While Varya wasn’t ready to say yes to forever in Russia, she proved her commitment when she traveled to the US and surprised Geoffrey.

Fans didn’t get to see the end of their story on the usual Tell-All, as the couple wasn’t invited due to Geoffrey’s impending domestic abuse charges.

Geoffrey recently took to an Instagram live session with blogger Domenick Nati. While on the live, Varya herself even made an appearance in the comment section.

Domenick Nati asks, “So you and Varya talk all the time right?”

“No,” Geoffrey says while shaking his head, “absolutely not actually.”

While Geoffrey and Varya aren’t together, they’re definitely not on bad terms. Domenick Nati asks Varya, “Who’s package is bigger – me or Geoffrey?”

Joking about his weight, “You’re bigger but Geoffrey’s package is bigger,” Varya wrote in the comments.

In other news, Geoffrey just announced that he was considering selling his sperm to help with his legal fees.

His theory is that instead of making a GoFundMe, he’ll feel like he’s giving something back.

Do you think Geoffrey and Varya will ever get back together?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.