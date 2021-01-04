90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel considers selling sperm to pay legal fees

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel may have found a solution to pay his legal expenses. The (former) fiance of Varya Malina recently showed interest in taking advantage of his good looks and supposedly good genes to make some extra cash. Is he being serious about it?

90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel dishes about his sex life

Geoffrey Paschel is, without a doubt, one of the most outspoken cast members of 90 Day Fiance. The American partner of Varya Malina is not one to shy away from sharing his thoughts on certain matters, including his private life.

Recently, Geoffrey went on Instagram Live with Domenick Nati. The reality star, who was taking a shower during the call, eagerly answered some TMI questions.

90 Day Fiance’s Geoffrey Paschel revealed he had lost his virginity at a church with a woman older than him. He claimed that he recently ran across her, asked her out, but got rejected.

He also talked about a time when he had sex with a woman who “snorts like a pig” during their intercourse. Needless to say, he was turned off by it.

Varya Malina’s 90 Day Fiance boyfriend also defended his decision not to join OnlyFans as some cast members did. Geoffrey said he’s not interested in it, as well as other pornographic materials. The reality star goes on to say that “he needs the real thing” and not something from the internet.

Geoffrey to sell sperm to help pay legal fees

90 Day Fiance’s Geoffrey Paschel also talked about his plans to put his sperm to good use. The TLC star said he plans to sell to those who want to get pregnant.

Geoffrey added that he will charge a whopping $10,000 to impregnate somebody with his sperm. However, he pointed out that there must be some sort of agreement that the mother of his potential child will not seek child support from him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geoffrey Paschel (@geoffrey.paschel)

The 90 Day Fiance alum said all the money he’d make selling his sperm would be used to pay for his legal fees. He claimed it’s the better option than doing a GoFundMe like his fellow cast members. Geoffrey even considers it his “charity cause.” It remains unclear if Geoffrey was being serious about it or merely joking around.

90 Day Fiance Star’s criminal past

It’s no secret that Geoffrey Paschel has a rather long list of legal charges filed against him. The 90 Day Fiance star’s image has been tainted because of them. At one point, fans even asked TLC to kick him off the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geoffrey Paschel (@geoffrey.paschel)

In June 2019, Geoffrey has been arrested after he allegedly hurt his ex-girlfriend. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, vandalism, and interference with an emergency call.

90 Day Fiance’s Geoffrey Paschel also had multiple arrests in the past. In the late 1990s, he served his time in jail for drug-related charges.

All new 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.