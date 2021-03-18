90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem looks stunning after major surgeries. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance veteran Angela Deem is definitely full of surprises. Michael Ilesanmi’s wife made headlines once again after shocking everyone with her major transformation.

Angela has always been vocal about her desire to change her looks. In the past, she revealed plans to undergo several procedures, including a risky weight loss surgery. Now, after months of teasing, Angela finally made the jaw-dropping reveal.

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem looks unrecognizable after major transformation

Angela Deem is giving off some serious Hollywood glam vibes. The 90 Day Fiance star just shared some photos from her US Weekly photoshoot, and they’re nothing short of stunning.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The popular 90 Day Fiance star looks unrecognizable with her slimmed-down figure, effortlessly rocking a more form-fitting outfit. Apparently, Angela lost around 90 lbs. after undergoing weight loss surgery.

The 90 Day Fiance star also styled her platinum blonde hair in a classy do, matching her elegant makeup. Angela appeared to have some dental improvements, too, as evident in her bright smile.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The TLC star definitely looks youthful with her brand new look, and fans are loving it. But Angela’s transformation was never an easy one. The reality star had to go through multiple surgeries in one day to achieve a stunning look.

Angela had multiple procedures in one day

In an interview with US Weekly, Angela Deem revealed that she had three cosmetic procedures on the same day. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star thought it’s best to do it all while she’s at it.

Angela had gastric sleeve surgery, breast reduction, and liposuction.

“I decided to do breast surgery while I’m there. [A] reduction. Everybody’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘Why not?'” she said. “And then what about liposuction? … I said, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s do it all in one day.'”

But during the surgery, doctors found two hernias in Angela. They ended up removing them as well, bringing the total to five surgeries in one day. Michael’s wife said she was under anesthesia for six hours.

Angela added that the first three months of her recovery were the “hardest months of [her] life.” But everything paid off eventually, and she’s now living her best life.

90 Day Fiance: Angela did it for the better

Angela Deem noted that her decision to make drastic changes in her body is not just for herself. The 90 Day Fiance celeb claimed there’s a far greater reason she opted to do the surgeries.

“[There are] benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer,” she explained. “I did it for myself to stay alive … and [to] benefit the ones I love.”

Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi, has yet to share his reaction to her makeover. But fans expect him to love the results despite his opposition to it in the past.

Catch the couple as they return for an all-new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on April 25 on TLC.