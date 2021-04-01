Chrissy had the best response to Angela’s crazy cameo message. Pic credit: TLC and ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Angela Deem hit up 90 Day Fiance superfan Chrissy Teigen for an egg in a hilarious Cameo video the supermodel shared on social media.

Fans of the hit TLC show know that Angela never holds back. She speaks her mind and doesn’t give a rats a** what anyone thinks of her.

Chrissy also has a knack for telling it like it is, especially when it comes to shutting down haters. Although John Legend’s wife recently deleted Twitter due to finding the platform toxic, Chrissy’s still on Instagram and that’s where she shared Angela’s video.

Angel Deem asks Chrissy Teigen for an egg

90 Day Fiance alum Angela, like many reality TV stars, is on Cameo. Angela charges $75 per video, with over 500 requests on the platform. She also has a perfect rating on Cameo.

Despite being a superfan, Chrissy didn’t request a Cameo video from Angela. Yashar Ali, a New York-based journalist, requested the video for Chrissy. The footage doesn’t reveal why or if Chrissy even knew about the request.

Angela recorded a 1-minute 20-second video for Chrissy, which ended with an unusual request. The TLC personality asked Chrissy for an egg in a very creepy, weird voice. It was as though Angela was serious but trying to play it off as a joke.

The footage’s pretty funny, and Chrissy loved it. Chrissy even called Angela “Queen.”

What else did Angela say to Chrissy in the Cameo video?

Angela crazily ended the video, but she started it off by congratulating Chrissy on her new business venture.

Along with momager Kris Jenner, Chrissy launched a new plant-powered cleaning and self-care product business called Safely. Angela’s all about products that don’t have harmful chemicals. She even joked about being a smoker, and harsh chemical cleaning products will kill her.

The 90 Day Fiance star also praised Chrissy’s choice to leave Twitter, admitting it can be a toxic environment. Angela also thanked Chrissy for her and John’s support for Angela and Michael.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section of Chrissy’s post with praise of the cameo. Some comments expressed the excitement of Angela doing a Cameo for such a big star, while others were thrilled Chrissy loves 90 Day Fiance as much as them.

Selling Sunset villain Christine Quinn, who’s pregnant with her first child, even popped up in the comments section, writing, “Omgggg I LOVE her.” Angela also responded to Chrissy sharing the cameo. She wrote, “Omgggg I love you, Chrissy.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.