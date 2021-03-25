Chrissy Teigen leaves Twitter due to negativity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Chrissy Teigen, the “unofficial mayor” of Twitter, disabled her social media handle on the platform due to negativity and harassment.

The former model and co-host of the popular television show, Lip Sync Battle has always been a strong force on Twitter, never holding back on voicing her opinions and posting about her life with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles.

Toxic environment

In several since-deleted tweets, Teigen said that the platform had become a toxic environment and it was time to leave.

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Though Teigen had millions of followers on Twitter she also was forced to deal with a multitude of nasty comments and internet trolls. The negative commentary ranged from accusations about her being “too open” about her private life to being “insensitive” regarding posts about her financial position.

Teigen continued explaining her departure in her farewell note to fans, saying, “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is just too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!”

Recently, Teigen got into hot water with some fans after she shared a “thirsty” photo of herself on Instagram posing topless in her bathroom, smiling and seemingly laughing at her son who had burst in and interrupted her sexy photoshoot.

While many fellow stars and fans thought the incident was charming and relatable, some deemed the photo “inappropriate.”

A difficult year

Teigen had a difficult year, suffering a miscarriage with her and Legend’s third child in September of 2020. The couple revealed that they were expecting a boy last summer in Legend’s music video for his song Wild.

In an emotional essay penned later, Teigen opened up about the devastating loss and clapped back at shamers who thought she showed too much in her candid and raw photos taken at the hospital.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”