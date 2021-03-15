The Voice coach John Legend gets slammed by wife Chrissy Teigen on Twitter after Grammy win

Chrissy Teigen trolled her husband John Legend on Twitter after his Grammy win. Pic credit: AdMedia

The Voice coach John Legend was slammed by his wife Chrissy Teigen on Twitter after his big Grammy win. The EGOT winner scored a golden gramophone for R&B Album of the Year for Bigger Love. This is his 12th award and 31st nomination.

Ahead of the air show, John thanked the recording academy for their accolades in an Instagram post.

“So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album! Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer Raphael Saadiq,” he wrote.

“Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic,” John continued.

He admitted that it was not an ideal situation but his team made the best of it and hopefully, gave the world some music that helped to make their days and nights a little better.

In addition to his words of gratitude, John posted a photo of the moment his name was announced.

Chrissy wasn’t having any of her husband’s kind words

Shortly after her husband’s win, Chrissy took to Twitter and shared her own thoughts on John’s newest award.

She noted that there appeared to be an omission from his thank you list when he added his remarks to the recording academy in his initial Instagram post.

The cookbook author and mother of two, Luna and Miles, posted her own congratulatory message seen below.

Fans quickly reacted to Chrissy’s remarks with their own commentary

“Have you not followed her for long? Or seen any of their interactions? She’s joking – and he would no doubt laugh, not pack a tantrum. Relax, all is well,” assured one follower who attempted to appease those followers who thought Chrissy was angry at her husband.

“Yeah, she’s definitely not actually mad. That’s just playful rusing, but there are unfortunately a LOT of people who take EV-ERY-THING literally. She doesn’t think about them when writing her posts. (And why should she). LOL,” penned a second fan.

“Raise your hand if you actually follow Chrissy Teigen and know that she’s a total smart-a** and is most likely just giving him hell for the sake of entertainment. Haters need not apply!” commented a third Twitter user.

“Lol…I love you, Chrissy Teigen, you are exactly my shade of petty. You best believe my husband would be receiving the same. Umm who gave you the space and peace of mind to free up your creativity? I wasn’t off doing my thing so that you could have time to create. Eeesh,” a fourth fan noted.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.