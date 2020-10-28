Chrissy Teigen pens an emotional essay about the pain of losing her baby

Chrissy Teigen has published a moving essay about her recent pregnancy loss on Medium.

The model published the essay soon after she and her husband, John Legend, announced that they had lost their little boy due to a miscarriage.

The couple had announced in August that they were expecting their third child, and revealed that it was a boy.

Chrissy lost her baby boy after she was admitted to the hospital. She was admitted after experiencing heavy bleeding.

She revealed in the Medium essay that the bleeding was due to a condition known as partial placental abruption.

The abruption occurred 20 weeks into pregnancy.

Doctors struggled to save the baby’s life but they lost him.

Teigen had experienced placental issues before

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed it was not the first time that she had placental problems. She had placental problems when she was pregnant with her 2-year-old son, Miles. She said that doctors had to deliver Miles a month early because he was not getting enough nutrition from her placenta.

However, her last pregnancy was the first time she had an abruption. The condition caused heavy bleeding and her placenta fluid got so low that the baby was unable to float around normally in her womb.

She underwent multiple transfusions but doctors told her that the baby might not survive and that her life was also in danger.

Doctors administered epidural anesthesia, and she was induced to deliver the baby at only 20-weeks gestation.

The baby boy died soon after birth. She said that she and John Legend had time to say goodbye.

She revealed that they cremated the baby’s remains and his ashes were still in a small box at the time she was writing the essay.

Teigen explained that they planned to bury the box in the soil of their new home.

Teigen also reacted to the backlash after she posted hospital photos

Chrissy Teigen also addressed the backlash from some social media users after she posted photos of herself at the hospital on social media.

“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me,” she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had named their baby Jack

Teigen had taken to Instagram to share her grief with her Instagram followers.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She said that she and her husband, John Legend, were reeling from the loss after they took the unusual step of naming the baby before he was born. She revealed that they named the baby Jack.

John Legend dedicated a moving performance of his song Never Break to Chrissy at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

He also shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Teigen and Legend got married in 2013. They have two young children, Luna and Miles together.